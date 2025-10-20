Even A Driverless Waymo Car Can Get Stopped At A DUI Checkpoint

Waymo is Alphabet/Google's self-driving car project, and has operated driverless taxis in various cities across the U.S. since 2018. While some self-driving cars still feature human operators at the wheel to take responsibility in case of an emergency, Waymo's latest cars do not have anyone sitting in the front seat. This has provided law enforcement officers with a problem: Who takes responsibility for a self-driving car when it commits a traffic violation?

It's a question that officials in the Bay Area have yet to find a satisfactory answer to. A recent post from the San Bruno Police Department highlights the regulatory vacuum that driverless cars currently operate in, with the department saying that it stopped a Waymo car making "an illegal U-turn right in front of [officers] at a light." The officers were conducting DUI checks at the time, and so could quickly stop the car after its illegal maneuver.

However, after officers contacted Waymo to tell the company that one of its cars wasn't following traffic laws, there wasn't much else that they could do. The department said that there was no way to issue a ticket to the car as "our citation books don't have a box for "robot."