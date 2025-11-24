This State Dropped The DUI Limit To 0.05% – Here's How It's Gone So Far

In 2018, Utah lowered the legal blood-alcohol limit (BAC) for drivers from 0.08% to 0.05%, making it the lowest limit in the country as of this writing. The news was initially faced with resistance from casual drinkers, alcohol industry lobbyists, and restaurant groups, who all warned about the possible effects of the mandate. While restaurateurs feared a loss of business, casual drinkers were concerned that the law would criminalize dinnertime "single-drink" outings on DUI-prone cars. With studies indicating that alcohol-induced impairment starts well before a BAC of 0.08%, Utah's decision, at least on paper, made sense. What was left was to see if this change would eventually have an effect on DUI cases and alcohol-related accidents.

Two years after Utah's revised BAC came into effect, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) published a study that appeared to show that Utah's revised BAC limit was indeed having an effect. A year after the change was implemented, Utah's fatal crash rate drop by 19.8% and the fatality rate decrease by 18.3%. If that wasn't all, there was no spike in the number of DUI arrests in the same period. Lastly, there was no major financial impact of the revised BAC limit when it came to tourism, restaurants, or alcohol sales in general — as some people had originally feared.

These findings indicate that the revised BAC law was a raging success without having too much of an effect on people's driving records. However, these conclusions were based on a single NHTSA study that mostly contained data from 2019. Given that many years have passed since the change happened, we decided to investigate what the true long-term impact of the BAC mandate has been.