More DUIs Happen In These Car Models Than Any Other

Believe it or not, there are specific vehicles on the market that tend to be involved in driving under the influence (DUI) incidents more often than others. While many people would initially consider sports cars or big trucks as the vehicles most involved in DUIs, the truth is somewhat surprising. Of the top 10 vehicles involved in DUIs, according to Insurify, none of them are pickup trucks, and only one can even be considered close to a sports car.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, about 24.1 million Americans self-reported driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Of those 24.1 million, only a fraction (1 million) get cited for a DUI. The biggest spike in DUI-related crashes occurs during the winter holiday season, between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, according to the National Road Safety Foundation.

Eight of the top 10 vehicles on Insurify's list are from American brands, including Ford, Chevrolet, Buick, and Chrysler. The remaining two vehicles come from Jaguar and Volkswagen. Insurify came up with these numbers by going through its database of nearly 100 million car insurance quotes to determine the top 10 vehicles with the highest share of DUI incidents.