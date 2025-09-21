More DUIs Happen In These Car Models Than Any Other
Believe it or not, there are specific vehicles on the market that tend to be involved in driving under the influence (DUI) incidents more often than others. While many people would initially consider sports cars or big trucks as the vehicles most involved in DUIs, the truth is somewhat surprising. Of the top 10 vehicles involved in DUIs, according to Insurify, none of them are pickup trucks, and only one can even be considered close to a sports car.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, about 24.1 million Americans self-reported driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Of those 24.1 million, only a fraction (1 million) get cited for a DUI. The biggest spike in DUI-related crashes occurs during the winter holiday season, between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, according to the National Road Safety Foundation.
Eight of the top 10 vehicles on Insurify's list are from American brands, including Ford, Chevrolet, Buick, and Chrysler. The remaining two vehicles come from Jaguar and Volkswagen. Insurify came up with these numbers by going through its database of nearly 100 million car insurance quotes to determine the top 10 vehicles with the highest share of DUI incidents.
The vehicles with the most DUIs
Sitting at the bottom of the top 10 on Insurify's list of car models with the most DUIs is the Ford Bronco. According to Insurify, there are 16.8 DUIs per 1,000 drivers in regards to the Ford Bronco. Above the Bronco is the Chrysler Pacifica, with 17.3 DUIs per 1,000 drivers, followed by the Volkswagen New Beetle, with 17.4 DUIs per 1,000 drivers. From there, the DUI numbers start to increase, with the Buick Enclave, one of three Buicks on this list, having 22.8 DUIs per 1,000 drivers.
The second and last of our European models is the Jaguar XF, which comes in at 27.5 DUIs per 1,000 drivers. The Chevrolet Blazer and Chevrolet Astro are next, with 28.1 DUIs and 29.9 DUIs, respectively. The final Chevrolet model on this list is the Bolt EV. For drivers of the affordable EV, there are 40.6 DUIs per 1,000 drivers.
The two vehicles at the top of this list far exceed the other models in terms of how many DUIs drivers receive on average. The second-highest number of DUI incidents at 58.7 per 1,000 drivers is the Buick Encore GX. At the top of the list, the vehicle with the most DUIs in the United States is the Buick Envista, with 72.1 DUIs per 1,000 drivers.