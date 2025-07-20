Virginia Is Making Car Speed Limiters Mandatory For Reckless Drivers - Here's What You Need To Know

Getting caught going over 100 miles per hour is no small offense, and soon, Virginia drivers who hit those dangerous speeds won't just be paying fines, they'll be forced to slow down for good. Starting on July 1, 2026, Virginia will become the first state in the U.S. to require certain reckless drivers to install speed-limiting devices in their vehicles. These devices, called Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) systems, use GPS and map data to prevent a car from going over U.S. posted speed limits.

Under the new law, HB2096, judges now have a new tool to curb dangerous driving without immediately resorting to jail time or full license suspensions. Instead, convicted drivers can opt for an ISA device as part of their sentencing. That means, once it's ordered by the court, the driver must install it, pay for it, and use it for as long as the court requires. Tampering with the device? That's a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can lead to jail time. The hope is to reduce high-speed crashes and make the roads safer — exactly what California aimed to do with the NOTS system.