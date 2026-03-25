How Many Submarines Does Iran's Navy Have?

After the United States and Israel attacked Iran in late February 2026, it became increasingly important to determine how many warships Iran's navy has. However, militaries around the world typically keep this kind of information confidential. As a result, only estimates can gauge how many submarines Iran has in its navy.

The Nuclear Threat Initiative estimates that before Israel and U.S. forces attacked, Iran had somewhere between 28 and 30 boats, which is another name for submarines. (By comparison, the United States has around 70 subs in its fleet.) Iran's fleet is generally composed of far weaker submarines than those in the U.S. fleet, and none of them are nuclear-powered due to international sanctions. Iran has four submarine classes: the Tareq, Fateh, Nahang, and Ghadir. While a fifth class does theoretically exist, this "new" Besat/Qaem-class has been under construction since 2007 and still wasn't in service as of this writing.

Built in Russia and based on its Kilo-class submarine, the trio of Tareq-class boats (the IRIS Taregh, Noah, and Yunes) are Iran's heaviest hitters. They're each 242 feet long with a 32-foot beam and a top speed of 17 knots (almost 20 mph). Each of these contains six 533mm tubes capable of launching 18 torpedoes and Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles (ASCMs). They can also lay up to 24 mines. Iran reportedly retrofitted these back in 2012, and they are its most advanced submarine class to date.