How Many Warships Does Iran's Navy Have?

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched a combined offensive against the Islamic Republic of Iran dubbed Operation Epic Fury. The conflict quickly spread throughout the Middle East as Iran retaliated against U.S., Israeli, and allied targets in the region, resulting in several military and economic impacts in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is not a landlocked nation, as it borders the Persian Gulf to the South and the Caspian Sea to the North.

It also doesn't lack a navy, with the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) functioning as a branch of the military alongside the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy. These forces employ several types of ships, leading many in the world to wonder how many warships Iran has and what type they use. The simple answer is that Iran doesn't have many of what the rest of the world would consider warships, but it's not lacking in dangerous watercraft either.

In total, the IRIN has more than 100 vessels and over 18,500 personnel, according to estimates from 2025. The IRGC Navy operates asymmetric warfare vessels of various kinds, amounting to around 45 or more smaller warships. Combined, Iran operates some 145+ military combat vessels and hundreds of smaller watercraft, and it's likely that they're all in play in the conflict. Much of its strength lies in fast-attack watercraft that are designed to breach the perimeter defenses of larger vessels to swarm and attack. This isn't all that Iran has floating on or under the water's surface, as there's also a small fleet of diesel-powered submarines.