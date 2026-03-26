Four Underrated Car Battery Brands That Can Compete With Interstate
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When replacing a car battery, many drivers default to the Interstate brand because it's well-known and has a good working reputation. These batteries offer solid cold-cranking ratings, respectable reserve capacity, and multi-year free replacement warranties across much of the lineup. For many, that combination represents the standard they're unwilling to compromise on. However, the modern battery industry is far more complex and competitive than brand recognition alone might suggest.
A large number of car batteries are produced by the same major brands and then sold under different labels, frequently with similar specs and warranty packages. This means that measurable factors like cold-cranking amps (CCA), reserve capacity (RC), and available absorbent glass mat (AGM) technology often matter more than the logo printed on the battery's outer casing. What is also very important is the warranty coverage. In this regard, it's worth noting that Interstate batteries rely on model-specific multi-year warranties that differ across the product range.
This means that premium batteries typically offer 18 to 36 months of free replacement, but the exact coverage, as mentioned, depends on many individual factors. The real question here is not whether Interstate batteries are any good, but what are the other underrated car battery brands that can compete with Interstate. Here is our list, the why, and the how.
Optima Batteries
When we ranked major car battery brands from worst to best, we placed Optima as the second best overall, and as the clear leader when it comes to design and dual-purpose batteries. In general, some premium AGM models from Optima operate within roughly 10 to 15% of the cold-cranking capacity typically seen in comparable Interstate batteries, meaning that starting performance is quite similar.
Where Optima batteries truly distinguish themselves is the use of 99.99% pure lead plates, courtesy of Optima's "SPIRACELL" technology. This increases the vibration resistance, lowers the maintenance, and makes them extremely difficult to spill without suffering major impacts. Moreover, this enables Optima to push the energy density within these batteries, and that can be extremely beneficial for marine, off-road, or other applications where lower weight and higher longevity is key.
Both Optima and Interstate are often viewed as "the top of the line" by many drivers, placing them among the higher tiers of the replacement car battery world. As far as warranty is concerned, you can expect a 36-month free replacement policy for many RedTop and YellowTop Optimas, but specialized batteries are usually covered for less.
Duralast Batteries
Duralast batteries are exclusively sold through AutoZone, but that does not seem to stop them from being universally recognized as high-quality. If we take a look at AutoZone's listing of Duralast products, you'll find thousands of customer reviews, most of which are rated at 4.5 stars and above. Where Duralast takes a big leap forward is the warranty department, as we ranked it as the car battery brand with the best warranty coverage thanks to a 5-year free replacement window.
Some heavy-duty Interstate batteries offer CCA ratings of 950, but Duralast's heavy-duty offerings can match them. Independent testing suggests that Duralast batteries can deliver starting performance that approaches more expensive competitors under controlled conditions, particularly when compared with similar size battery models. However, others have noted that Duralast batteries can sometimes be quite polarizing based on user review sentiment.
The Duralast battery product range is also quite wide, with the most well-known models being from the brand's Gold and Platinum lines. Thanks to the use of polypropylene construction, these are also very durable and available as flooded lead-acid, AGM, and EFB (Enhanced Flooded Battery) configurations. The 850 CCA Duralast Platinum Elite has the upper hand in terms of warranty coverage, but the Interstate MTX-49/H8 battery (a close competitor) has a slightly better CCA at 900.
DieHard Batteries
DieHard is also a fairly prominent car battery brand that offers a tiered lineup ranging from basic entry-level units to premium AGM options. As far as warranty coverage is concerned, you can expect scaling up from one year on Red models to four years on Platinum and Platinum AGM batteries. This structure allows DieHard to compete across a wide range of vehicle power needs and budgets, similar to Interstate.
DieHard batteries are manufactured by Clarios, which operates more than 50 facilities worldwide; resultantly, DieHard competes on an industrial scale. On the Bob Is The Oil Guy forum, drivers and experienced enthusiasts discussed Interstate vs. DieHard batteries, and the overall consensus from that thread is that neither brand has an overwhelming advantage over the other. Overall, the performance differences between the two are hardly dramatic, meaning that buying decisions often depend more on how much these cost, their availability, and the relevant warranty.
DieHard's car battery product range includes standard flooded lead-acid models, EFB batteries for higher electrical demand, and premium AGM batteries designed for modern vehicles. Overall, both Interstate and DieHard are often listed in "best-of" battery lists, which further underlines how closely matched they can be.
ACDelco Batteries
Another brand that consistently gets compared with Interstate is ACDelco. The brand's car batteries are generally viewed as good mid-to-premium choices. Customer reviews are mostly positive, while most ACDelco batteries listed on Walmart enjoy a rating of 4.5 stars or higher. Where ACDelco batteries have an upper hand is that, according to GM Parts, are the only battery brand that is backed by General Motors.
ACDelco itself has been in business for more than one hundred years, and during that time, it has managed to establish itself as some of the biggest car replacement battery brands. The company also specializes in AGM batteries that offer better vibration resistance, spill-proof maintenance, and improved performance under extreme conditions. An integrated calcium lead grid structure enables these batteries to maximize conductivity and improve battery life.
As with most brands on this list, ACDelco batteries also tie warranty coverages to the product line, but overall, you can expect around 18 months of free replacement for products in the Silver/Advantage line while Gold/Platinum batteries are often covered 30 to 48 months. On the Camaros owner's forum, enthusiasts discussed the differences between ACDelco and Interstate; overall there isn't a clear winner, meaning that these two brands are indeed competitive.
How we made this list
There are numerous factors that will ultimately decide how long a battery is going to last, but buying a higher-quality product from the get-go gives you a chance to achieve a longer service life, better reliability, and fewer unexpected failures. Interstate batteries have long been recommended by owners and experts alike, but they are not the only car battery brand to consider. We chose to include Optima, Duralast, DieHard, and ACDelco because they are broadly recognized brands that can usually stand toe-to-toe with Interstate.
To make our list, we consulted a broad range of online owners, experts, and professional sources, including direct comparisons between brands and forum discussions from owners and enthusiasts. We also explored specific product lines, compared warranty coverage, and went deep into technologies that make these brands known. To provide even more context, we scoured information available on Reddit, previous work by our writers, Walmart and AutoZone product listings, and product reviews for these battery brands.