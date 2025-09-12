Are Most Car Batteries In The US Made By The Same Company?

You're probably familiar with the major car battery brands sold in your local auto parts store. Interstate, ACDelco, and DieHard are just a few of the most popular names you can buy, with each one recognized for its ability and performance. Behind these brands, there's actually only a handful of companies responsible for producing America's car batteries, beginning with Clarios. Based in Glendale, Wisconsin, Clarios manufactures many batteries for various brands, including AutoZone's Duralast line. The company boasts a 20% worldwide market share, with 1 in 3 vehicles powered by a Clarios battery globally.

There's also East Penn Manufacturing, which operates the world's biggest single-location lead battery plant in Lyon Station, Pennsylvania. Then there's Stryten Energy, located in Alpharetta, Georgia, which makes batteries for everything from passenger vehicles to lawnmowers. EnerSys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is another U.S. player, also specializing in industrial batteries. All of these companies together operate multiple manufacturing plants across America, producing millions of batteries each year. Expanding production to meet demand and using the latest technology to improve products, results in batteries that reliably power vehicles across the country.

The battery industry itself is extremely efficient, as car batteries are the most recycled consumer products in the country. Each year, over 160 million batteries are kept out of landfills across America, as new ones are manufactured with more than 80% of recycled material. This makes for a closed-loop supply chain that not only strengthens the economy but also the environment.