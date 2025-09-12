Are Most Car Batteries In The US Made By The Same Company?
You're probably familiar with the major car battery brands sold in your local auto parts store. Interstate, ACDelco, and DieHard are just a few of the most popular names you can buy, with each one recognized for its ability and performance. Behind these brands, there's actually only a handful of companies responsible for producing America's car batteries, beginning with Clarios. Based in Glendale, Wisconsin, Clarios manufactures many batteries for various brands, including AutoZone's Duralast line. The company boasts a 20% worldwide market share, with 1 in 3 vehicles powered by a Clarios battery globally.
There's also East Penn Manufacturing, which operates the world's biggest single-location lead battery plant in Lyon Station, Pennsylvania. Then there's Stryten Energy, located in Alpharetta, Georgia, which makes batteries for everything from passenger vehicles to lawnmowers. EnerSys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is another U.S. player, also specializing in industrial batteries. All of these companies together operate multiple manufacturing plants across America, producing millions of batteries each year. Expanding production to meet demand and using the latest technology to improve products, results in batteries that reliably power vehicles across the country.
The battery industry itself is extremely efficient, as car batteries are the most recycled consumer products in the country. Each year, over 160 million batteries are kept out of landfills across America, as new ones are manufactured with more than 80% of recycled material. This makes for a closed-loop supply chain that not only strengthens the economy but also the environment.
The U.S. is ramping up EV battery production
Although the American market for lead-acid car batteries is fairly narrow, the opposite is true of the Electric Vehicle (EV) lithium-ion battery market. Leading the pack is Tesla. Its "Gigafactory" system includes manufacturing facilities in Nevada, New York, Texas, and their first plant in California. LG Energy Solution, which updated its facility in Holland, Michigan, in 2025, also boasts eight other plants across the United States, with more on the way. Panasonic opened a brand new facility in De Soto, Kansas, in 2025, strengthening an already established system that includes a plant in Sparks, Nevada.
But the list doesn't stop there, as automakers are getting involved as well. Honda has partnered with LG Energy Solutions to build a battery plant in Ohio, and General Motors is working with LG to do the same in other locations. Toyota is bringing its own battery manufacturing facility to North Carolina, while the new facility at Ford's BlueOval Battery Park in Marshall, Michigan, is set to open in 2026. If that wasn't impressive enough, there are actually more car brands making EV batteries in America.
This boom in EV battery facilities is a direct response from U.S. automakers to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Since the act was passed, car companies and manufacturers have taken advantage of financial credits from the government, which rewards domestic production. Not only does this move decrease overall dependence on countries like China, it also encourages new investments, thus reinforcing American manufacturing.