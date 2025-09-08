Who Manufactures AutoZone's Duralast Batteries?

AutoZone sells around 110 different Duralast batteries, a mid-pack car battery brand, for a variety of applications. While most of AutoZone's Duralast batteries deliver a nominal 12 volts, at least one of the auto parts retailer's Duralast listings is of the 6-volt variety. The types of Duralast batteries include heavy-duty (HD) equipment batteries, absorbed glass mat (AGM), flooded lead acid (FLA), enhanced flooded battery (EFB), and deep cycle batteries for marine and RV use. These types are marketed as Duralast, Duralast Gold, Duralast Elite, and Duralast Platinum.

According to the Safety Data Sheets that AutoZone provides with the majority of its Duralast batteries, most Duralast batteries are made by Clarios, a United States-based company located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In addition to its Wisconsin location, Clarios has manufacturing facilities scattered across the U.S. and around the world. Specifically, Clarios manufactures Duralast, HD, Gold FLA, Platinum AGM, deep cycle marine and RV, and heavy-duty 6-volt batteries for AutoZone.

The exception to the Clarios domination of AutoZone's Duralast battery manufacturing is the Duralast enhanced flooded battery, or EFB, lineup. There are 10 different Duralast EFB sizes listed on AutoZone's website. According to the Safety Data Sheets supplied with them, they are all made by Exide Technologies, a European-based company with manufacturing facilities located across Europe.