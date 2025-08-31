Are Home Depot's Car Batteries Any Good? Here's What Users Say

For the past several decades, Home Depot has served as a legit one-stop shop for DIYers in need of budget-friendly must-haves to aid with virtually any project that might arise on the home front. Of course, the big box home improvement chain has continued to build out its stable of offerings in the decades since its inception, and now sells everything from major appliances to various home supplies. Many Home Depot outlets have also offered new car batteries to consumers in need.

Home Depot's retail outlets don't typically feature many of the major car battery brands, and instead focus largely on products from Exide and Mighty Max. Both brands offer power sources for cars, trucks, and SUVs through Home Depot, and if you're comparing prices between them, you'll find that the brands are largely competitive in price, though Exide batteries may be just a touch cheaper on average. Yes, the brands are just as competitive in terms of their functionality, as well as their warranties, with each offering 3-year guarantees on most of their products.

Given the range of similarities, those in need of a battery might be wondering how real-world customers feel about either brand. While ratings may vary between the brand and model, customers largely seem pleased with the performance of each. Here's a closer look at what they are saying about Home Depot's Exide and Mighty Max car batteries.