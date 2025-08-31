Are Home Depot's Car Batteries Any Good? Here's What Users Say
For the past several decades, Home Depot has served as a legit one-stop shop for DIYers in need of budget-friendly must-haves to aid with virtually any project that might arise on the home front. Of course, the big box home improvement chain has continued to build out its stable of offerings in the decades since its inception, and now sells everything from major appliances to various home supplies. Many Home Depot outlets have also offered new car batteries to consumers in need.
Home Depot's retail outlets don't typically feature many of the major car battery brands, and instead focus largely on products from Exide and Mighty Max. Both brands offer power sources for cars, trucks, and SUVs through Home Depot, and if you're comparing prices between them, you'll find that the brands are largely competitive in price, though Exide batteries may be just a touch cheaper on average. Yes, the brands are just as competitive in terms of their functionality, as well as their warranties, with each offering 3-year guarantees on most of their products.
Given the range of similarities, those in need of a battery might be wondering how real-world customers feel about either brand. While ratings may vary between the brand and model, customers largely seem pleased with the performance of each. Here's a closer look at what they are saying about Home Depot's Exide and Mighty Max car batteries.
Exide and Mighty Max batteries are relatively well rated by The Home Depot customers
There are, naturally, several different Exide and Mighty Max car battery options available both online and in Home Depot's many brick-and-mortar locations throughout the country. Given that fact, it would be impossible to cover all of them here. We will instead attempt to provide an overview of what actual customers have said about the brands' batteries in general.
We'll start with the Exide brand, which does not currently appear to have an auto battery rated below four stars on Home Depot's website. For the purpose of singling one out, we'll look at the 4.7-star-rated SPRINTER MAX 12-volt battery, a lead-acid model boasting 750 CCA (Cold Cranking Amps). That rating is based on 117 reviews, with 5-star fans lauding the battery for its power and durability, particularly at its $129 price point. However, some customers claimed the battery suffered in cold climates, with others stating theirs failed after just a year or two of use. Similar praise and concerns are posted about several other Exide batteries.
While many of the Mighty Max auto batteries are slightly more expensive, some are also better rated. That includes the $159 MM-H6, a sealed lead-acid model with 760 CCA. That battery is 5-star rated based on 9 reviews, with many praising it for price and performance, particularly in cold weather. That sort of praise is common among the other Mighty Max auto batteries, though it may be worth noting that they have tallied far fewer ratings than the Exide offerings. Consult your vehicle's owner manual to determine what size battery your car needs.