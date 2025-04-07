Who Makes DieHard AGM Batteries And Where Are They Manufactured?

When it first launched in 1967, the DieHard battery made waves for its efficiency, higher power, and compact nature, which cost Sears a million dollars to bring to life. After half a century of service, Sears did bid adieu to the pioneering DieHard batteries and passed the ownership of the battery brand to Advance Auto Parts in 2019, joining the many underrated tools in its portfolio.

According to Advance Auto Parts, DieHard AGM batteries are made by Clarios, a globally renowned automotive battery manufacturer that is also behind several other entries in our list of the best car battery brands in the market, such as the AC Delco and Motorcraft. Apart from these, Clarios also works with other premium brands and private labels to offer quality vehicle batteries. Based in Glendale, Wisconsin, Clarios is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners, a global investment firm that also prides itself on its various renewable power and transition assets. Knowing this, it's no wonder that Clarios prides itself on its various sustainability initiatives, which include its commitment to recycling car batteries.

A member of the WEF's Global Battery Alliance, Clarios has nabbed several Ethisphere awards for its work as an ethical company from 2023 to 2025. Apart from this, Clarios also boasts partnerships with institutions like the Responsible Battery Coalition, as well as its own foundation to support its initiatives, the Clarios Foundation. So now that we know who is behind them, where does Clarios manufacture its AGM batteries?