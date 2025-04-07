Who Makes DieHard AGM Batteries And Where Are They Manufactured?
When it first launched in 1967, the DieHard battery made waves for its efficiency, higher power, and compact nature, which cost Sears a million dollars to bring to life. After half a century of service, Sears did bid adieu to the pioneering DieHard batteries and passed the ownership of the battery brand to Advance Auto Parts in 2019, joining the many underrated tools in its portfolio.
According to Advance Auto Parts, DieHard AGM batteries are made by Clarios, a globally renowned automotive battery manufacturer that is also behind several other entries in our list of the best car battery brands in the market, such as the AC Delco and Motorcraft. Apart from these, Clarios also works with other premium brands and private labels to offer quality vehicle batteries. Based in Glendale, Wisconsin, Clarios is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners, a global investment firm that also prides itself on its various renewable power and transition assets. Knowing this, it's no wonder that Clarios prides itself on its various sustainability initiatives, which include its commitment to recycling car batteries.
A member of the WEF's Global Battery Alliance, Clarios has nabbed several Ethisphere awards for its work as an ethical company from 2023 to 2025. Apart from this, Clarios also boasts partnerships with institutions like the Responsible Battery Coalition, as well as its own foundation to support its initiatives, the Clarios Foundation. So now that we know who is behind them, where does Clarios manufacture its AGM batteries?
Where are DieHard AGM Batteries manufactured?
With over 130 years of history, Clarios has a slew of other battery options in its portfolio. Aside from DieHard AGM Batteries, Clarios also manufactures other batteries used by brands worldwide, like the Varta, Heliar, LTH, Optima, Deliko, and Mac. In 2023, the World Socialist Web Site shared that Clarios had over 50 manufacturing sites across Asia Pacific, EMEA, Latin America, and North America. In the United States alone, it boasts 16 manufacturing plants with over 5,000 employees, which include Ohio and South Carolina. However, it's likely this number is going to get higher in the future. Just a year later, Clarios invested 200 million Euros into the European market to increase production capacity. In particular, it mentioned doubling down on the central European market. As of 2024, Clario confirms that its largest AGM manufacturing facility remains in Germany.
In 2025, Clarios announced its plans to increase operations in the United States to the tune of $6 billion (via press release), which makes sense since they claim that more than half the country's vehicles run on their battery systems. Apart from the actual battery production process, it also shares plans to improve minerals recovery practices and integrate emerging technology, such as artificial intelligence. In addition, aside from making batteries, Clarios is dedicated to educating its consumers with a website and a YouTube channel called "Battery Shop", which helps ordinary people manage their batteries, as well as safely dispose of them.