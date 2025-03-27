What Is The Right Way To Dispose Of Your Old Car Battery?

Car batteries are designed to last around three to six years, depending on factors like the type of car, driving habits, and climatic conditions. If you have it routinely checked, keep it clean from corrosion, and avoid frequent short drives, you can even extend its lifespan. But eventually, it will die regardless of how much TLC it gets and how reliable the brand is.

You can tell if your car battery is dead by first checking for dimming or flickering lights and weird smells. When your vehicle takes longer to start or doesn't start at all, that's also a telltale sign that your battery might be beyond saving.

If you find out that your car needs a replacement battery, what should you do with the old one? Well, the one thing you shouldn't be doing is simply throwing it in your bin, along with the rest of your regular household waste. Car batteries are made of toxic materials that can be bad not only for the garbage collectors who would be handling them but also for the environment where they would end up. That being said, you should always dispose of your car batteries properly. Here's how.

