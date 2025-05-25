How Long Is The Warranty On An ACDelco Car Battery & Which Name Brand Owns The Company?
ACDelco has been a supplier of automotive parts and supplies in some fashion or another for longer than any current drivers have been on the road. But even as the company now counts everything from engine and transmission parts to wiper blades and various vehicle fluids among its offerings, batteries remain a big part of ACDelco's consumer product line. So much so that we'd wager if you've been in the market for a new car, truck, or SUV battery of late, you've likely considered outfitting the vehicle with an ACDelco-branded battery.
If you have eyed an ACDelco battery, you might've noticed they tend to be a touch pricier than some options you'll find on the market. While they aren't ranked particularly high among some of the other major car battery makers in the world, ACDelco's offerings are generally seen as a reliable, middle of the road options for folks who don't want to go full-budget brand and refuse to consider purchasing a used car battery, but aren't looking to break the bank either.
Whatever the case, you should know that ACDelco car batteries are competitive with most other brands in terms of their warranties. The length of the brand's warranty will, however, vary depending on what battery you buy, with the company offering two tiers of products in the Gold and Silver categories. Silver line ACDelco batteries come with a warranty between 18 and 24 months, while the Gold level offers warranty coverage between 30 and 48 months.
AC Delco is owned by one of the world's largest auto manufacturer
ACDelco has been around in some capacity for more than 100 years and counting. During that time, the company's products have been a part of some significant moments in human history, with ACDelco spark plugs helping power the planes that transported Charles Lindbergh in his historic New York to Paris trip, and Amelia Earhart across the Atlantic. Likewise, the brand's batteries also powered planes against enemy forces during World War II, and even kept the lunar module moving on the moon for NASA's Apollo 15 mission.
Of course, the ACDelco brand did not come into being under that name. Rather, in its earliest iteration in the early 1900s, the brand came into being with William Durant and his United Motors Corporation as Dayton Engineering Laboratories Company, which was shortened to the acronym DELCO. If you know your cars, the name William Durant surely stood out to you, as he is indeed the same William Durant who founded General Motors. And yes, in the early days of ACDelco, the brand was part of the GM family.
That didn't change when Durant added Albert Champion's AC Spark Plugs to the company's list of holdings around 1908. Despite GM having the brands that would eventually merge to form ACDelco in-house so early in its existence, said merger didn't happen for quite some time. In fact, GM didn't make that move until 1974, and the company's ACDelco badge has been an integral part of its global operations ever since.