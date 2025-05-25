How Long Is The Warranty On An ACDelco Car Battery & Which Name Brand Owns The Company?

ACDelco has been a supplier of automotive parts and supplies in some fashion or another for longer than any current drivers have been on the road. But even as the company now counts everything from engine and transmission parts to wiper blades and various vehicle fluids among its offerings, batteries remain a big part of ACDelco's consumer product line. So much so that we'd wager if you've been in the market for a new car, truck, or SUV battery of late, you've likely considered outfitting the vehicle with an ACDelco-branded battery.

If you have eyed an ACDelco battery, you might've noticed they tend to be a touch pricier than some options you'll find on the market. While they aren't ranked particularly high among some of the other major car battery makers in the world, ACDelco's offerings are generally seen as a reliable, middle of the road options for folks who don't want to go full-budget brand and refuse to consider purchasing a used car battery, but aren't looking to break the bank either.

Whatever the case, you should know that ACDelco car batteries are competitive with most other brands in terms of their warranties. The length of the brand's warranty will, however, vary depending on what battery you buy, with the company offering two tiers of products in the Gold and Silver categories. Silver line ACDelco batteries come with a warranty between 18 and 24 months, while the Gold level offers warranty coverage between 30 and 48 months.

