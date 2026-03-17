5 Ways You Might Not Realize The US Air Force Is Using AI

The U.S. Air Force is incredibly technologically advanced. From weapons to tools and vehicles, it's on the cutting edge. It's unsurprising, then, that the branch is harnessing the power of AI to attempt to tackle some of its great historical problems, such as the safe and efficient storage of munitions.

This doesn't mean that AI is necessarily always a positive thing to embrace. On the contrary, for instance, AI smart glasses can be a considerable danger where operational security and privacy are concerned, which is why the U.S. Air Force has banned this popular tech among servicepeople in uniform. This is where the whole core debate about the technology comes in. If AI is being used irresponsibly, there's the potential for risk. If, on the other hand, it's harnessed in innovative and practical ways, it can be an enormous force for good.

This is exactly what the air force is trying to do; incorporate AI in a variety of ways across its operations to save money, time, and lives, both inside and outside of conflict. From a whole new kind of pilot training to finding ways to manage scheduling the maintenance of a huge array of vehicles and components, AI absolutely has its place in the present and future of the U.S. Air Force. Let's take a closer look at some of these creative applications for the technology.