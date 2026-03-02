Lockheed Martin Tests Fighter Jet AI To Spot Enemies Humans Can't See

Lockheed Martin is the primary producer of the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, which is one of the most advanced 5th-generation fighters on the planet. F-35s fly for the United States and allied nations around the world, and Lockheed has continued to improve the aircraft over the years, integrating new systems to make it faster, stealthier, and more combat capable than ever before.

In February 2026, Lockheed took it a step further through advanced AI integration that could be a game-changer. The company flight-tested an AI-enhanced Combat Identification (Combat ID) capability integrated into the aircraft's information fusion system. The program falls under what is called Project Overwatch, and is the first time that the F-35 has used a tactical AI system to generate an independent Combat ID on the pilot's display system.

While that may sound complicated, it's something that we've seen in computer games for years. If you've ever played a game where an enemy pops up as a red icon on the map, that's pretty much what Project Overwatch has achieved. By using AI to identify potential targets, the computer system can provide as much detail as possible to the pilot who has to make split-second decisions in combat situations. AI taking on the burden of identifying friend from foe can only enhance force protection and improve the F-35's lethality in future conflicts.