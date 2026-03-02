Unmanned Fighter Plays Wingman For F-22 Raptor Pilots In US Air Force Test

There's only so much a single pilot in a single jet can do in a fight, no matter how advanced that jet is. After all, it's a new world where drones are increasingly dominating the skies in warfare. So, the Air Force has a genius solution: getting a fleet of AI-powered wingman drones to accompany the fighter. Helping with the task is its long-time partner General Atomics. General Atomics has a jet-powered drone called the MQ-20 Avenger, which it's long been using as a stand-in for future combat aircraft. But the company announced on February 23, 2026, that the drone had flown alongside an F-22 Raptor at Edwards Air Force Base in California as part of a test earlier that month. In it, the pilot in the fighter actually commanded the drone using autonomy software and a tactical data link. The drone was directed to execute tactical maneuvers like performing combat air patrols and handling simulated threat engagement tasks.

Now, if you're not familiar with the idea behind all of this, the Air Force has a program called Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA). The program is essentially building a fleet of semi-autonomous drones designed to fly alongside human-piloted fighters like the F-22 and F-35. This will help add more sensors, more weapons, and more flexibility to a flight formation — without putting another pilot at risk. The Air Force likes to call CCAs "attritable," which is just a polite way of saying they're affordable enough to risk in combat. They basically provide a cushion of safety to the human-powered jet they fly alongside.

"This demo featured the integration of mission elements and the ability of autonomy to utilize onboard sensors to make independent decisions and execute commands from the F-22," said David Alexander, president of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, in a press release.