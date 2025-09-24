Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works Project Is No Longer A Secret: Meet The Vectis Combat Drone

Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works has developed some of the most monumental aircraft of all time, including the legendary super-fast SR-71 Blackbird. Still, one thing it rarely does is disclose its latest and greatest to the public. Surprisingly, on September 21, 2025, Skunk Works revealed the Group 5 lethal collaborative combat aircraft (CCA), Vectis. It's the latest addition to the CCA program, designed to work in tandem with crewed fighters.

The Vectis is a wingman drone in what is known as Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T). Essentially, a wingman drone flies alongside a crewed aircraft and engages enemies on the ground or in the air, increasing lethality while decreasing the danger to pilots. The Vectis is touted as an autonomous system that will unlock integrated capabilities while traveling at incredibly high speeds. It is capable of integrating and working alongside any 5th-generation aircraft via Lockheed's Multi-Domain Combat System (MDCX).

While Lockheed surprised the world with its announcement, the company has yet to complete a prototype. One is being produced, though Skunk Works hasn't revealed any specifications or detailed its capabilities. What is known revolves around the existing CCA program, the fact that it integrates with 5th-generation aircraft, and that it will eventually become available to both the United States military and its allies. That's an interesting and added surprise, as Skunk Works doesn't often produce aircraft for the open market. Only a handful of its vehicles, such as the F-104 Starfighter, have flown for other nations.