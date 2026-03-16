5 3D Printed Accessories That Make Your Ryobi Tools Even Better

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Alongside Ryobi's official range of accessories, there are plenty of third-party accessories that promise to make the brand's tools even more useful. However, nothing offers the same level of freedom that 3D-printed accessories do. In addition to often being free to download, 3D prints open up a host of possibilities for customization, from colors to additional features. Some aim to solve common problems with Ryobi's popular DIY tools, while others are designed for niches that Ryobi's official accessory range might not cater to.

Whether you're looking to fix a problem with a Ryobi tool or add extra niche functionality, it's worth checking out these five 3D printed accessories that are available to download for free. They have all racked up hundreds of downloads and likes, but they're still more under-the-radar than many of the best-known 3D printed Ryobi accessories. Each is available to download either via MakerWorld or Printables, and some — although not all — can also be remixed and redistributed if you'd like to build on the designs even further.