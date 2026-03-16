5 3D Printed Accessories That Make Your Ryobi Tools Even Better
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Alongside Ryobi's official range of accessories, there are plenty of third-party accessories that promise to make the brand's tools even more useful. However, nothing offers the same level of freedom that 3D-printed accessories do. In addition to often being free to download, 3D prints open up a host of possibilities for customization, from colors to additional features. Some aim to solve common problems with Ryobi's popular DIY tools, while others are designed for niches that Ryobi's official accessory range might not cater to.
Whether you're looking to fix a problem with a Ryobi tool or add extra niche functionality, it's worth checking out these five 3D printed accessories that are available to download for free. They have all racked up hundreds of downloads and likes, but they're still more under-the-radar than many of the best-known 3D printed Ryobi accessories. Each is available to download either via MakerWorld or Printables, and some — although not all — can also be remixed and redistributed if you'd like to build on the designs even further.
Ryobi Palm Router Handle
It's a popular Ryobi tool for woodworking, but some users find the brand's palm router tricky to control. One of those users decided to fix the problem by developing a handle for the palm router, which can be downloaded on MakerWorld. It's a popular choice among users on the platform, having amassed more than 650 downloads and almost 600 likes at the time of writing. A total of 27 reviewers have also reviewed the original version of the handle, leaving it an exemplary 4.9 out of five stars.
According to its designer, the handle is the same thickness as the stock acrylic square that comes with the regular Ryobi router, meaning that its measurement markings can still be used as normal. It can also be attached to the router using stock Ryobi screws. Reviewers have posted a string of photos of the handle attached to their Ryobi routers, and one reviewer noted that it could also be fitted to the base of their corded Ridgid palm router. The designer provides all the measurements you'll need to check that the handle fits your particular router before you start.
Ryobi Mini Desktop Toolbox
If you need a good way to keep track of screws, bits, and other small items, it might be worth checking out the latest products from Ryobi's Link storage system. Link products come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, although none of them are quite like the mini desktop toolbox that one user shared on MakerWorld.
This remix of a popular DeWalt mini toolbox has been downloaded more than 800 times. More than 700 users have liked the design, and 36 have reviewed it, giving it a perfect five star rating. The drawers can be used to keep tool accessories, screws, bolts, or even snacks should you wish. With the right filament, it'll blend right in with any existing Ryobi storage products you have too. Its designer recommends using BambuLab Bright Green for a close match to Ryobi green, but reviewers have shown off their toolboxes in a variety of colors, including Ryobi's classic blue colorway.
Ryobi Link Broom Mount
Sometimes, the simplest accessories are the most useful. The Ryobi Link broom mount is both simple and quick to print, taking less than three hours according to its listing on Printables. Yet, it's potentially very useful, since it's designed to allow narrow-handled tools like brooms to be mounted to Ryobi's Link wall mount system. Ryobi offers a Link reversible clamp hook accessory that serves a similar purpose, but the 3D printed mount gives users more options for color customization.
For those who prefer to stick as close to Ryobi's stock color palette as possible, the designer of the Ryobi mount has a different recommendation to get as close as possible to Ryobi green, Overture Grass Green PETG filament. The broom mount has been downloaded more than 450 times and received over 100 likes, although only five users have reviewed the design to date, giving it an average of 4.5 out of five stars.
Ryobi Router Dust Port Adapter
Ryobi's latest 18V routers come with dust port adapters, but if that adapter gets lost or broken, or it won't fit a particular hose, you could 3D print a new one. This Ryobi router adapter design posted on MakerWorld has proved particularly popular, racking up more than 600 downloads and over 240 likes. In addition, 45 reviewers have left a star rating for the design, giving it an average of 4.9 out of five stars.
This is also the quickest accessory to print on our list, taking just 44 minutes according to its designer. They note that the adapter is designed for a 40-millimeter hose, but could potentially fit slightly smaller hoses if they were stretchable. Fitting the adapter doesn't require screws or any tools, since it should fit securely on its own. Like every other design here, the adapter can be downloaded for free, although unlike some other designs, the adapter can't be remixed and redistributed under the terms of its Creative Commons license.
Ryobi Handheld Vacuum Extension Nozzle
Keeping a 3D printer clean isn't always an easy task, but anyone with a compatible handheld Ryobi vacuum can 3D print an extension nozzle to make cleaning less of a chore. The vacuum extension nozzle has been specifically designed to reach tricky areas around 3D printers, although it should prove just as useful for hard-to-reach parts of the house, garage, or workshop too. The nozzle is designed to fit the P7131 vacuum, but its designer says that they'll modify it for other Ryobi vacuums upon request if needed.
The original P7131 nozzle design has already been downloaded more than 450 times, and has accrued almost 100 likes. Only eight users who downloaded the design have documented their make on Printables, but they're mostly impressed with it, giving it an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars. Downloaders are also free to remix the design should they want to.