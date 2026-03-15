5 Powerful Generators You Can Get At Costco For $1,000 Or Less In 2026

There are a lot of tools and tech you'll want around during a power outage. One of the most crucial is a good generator, as it can be a lifesaver for those who need to run appliances when the power's out. Along with a host of other essentials, Costco has a reasonable selection of generators to choose from. There are even a few more budget-friendly products available for less than $1,000 that still deliver in the power department.

Of course, there's more to generator costs than the sticker price, and fuel is crucial to getting them up and running. Costco's sub-$1,000 generators predominantly run on gasoline, liquid propane, or natural gas. These all have differing availability, cost, and runtime, so the fuel variety you'll ultimately need to source and stock up on is something to keep in mind before buying.

Beyond that, a lot can go into selecting the right generator for your home, since the last thing you want is to overspend on a unit that doesn't pull through when the power goes out. With that said, what does Costco have to offer when it comes to generators? These are the most powerful options you can find that won't require you to spend more than $1,000 at checkout.