5 Powerful Generators You Can Get At Costco For $1,000 Or Less In 2026
There are a lot of tools and tech you'll want around during a power outage. One of the most crucial is a good generator, as it can be a lifesaver for those who need to run appliances when the power's out. Along with a host of other essentials, Costco has a reasonable selection of generators to choose from. There are even a few more budget-friendly products available for less than $1,000 that still deliver in the power department.
Of course, there's more to generator costs than the sticker price, and fuel is crucial to getting them up and running. Costco's sub-$1,000 generators predominantly run on gasoline, liquid propane, or natural gas. These all have differing availability, cost, and runtime, so the fuel variety you'll ultimately need to source and stock up on is something to keep in mind before buying.
Beyond that, a lot can go into selecting the right generator for your home, since the last thing you want is to overspend on a unit that doesn't pull through when the power goes out. With that said, what does Costco have to offer when it comes to generators? These are the most powerful options you can find that won't require you to spend more than $1,000 at checkout.
Champion 3,300/4,000-watt dual fuel inverter generator
At the lower end of the power spectrum is the Champion 3,300/4,000-watt dual fuel inverter generator, which is currently listed on the Costco website for $729.99. As the name suggests, this 149cc generator runs on either gasoline or propane, providing you 10 hours of runtime on gasoline or up to 25 hours with a full propane tank. As far as power, this unit is advertised with 3,300-watt running and 4,000-watt peak outputs. It's equipped with a carbon monoxide auto-shutoff system and includes an LPG hose and 10W-30 engine oil. Champion supports it with a three-year limited warranty.
This isn't the most popular generator from Champion, which probably explains why it only has just over 30 reviews on the Costco website at the time of writing. The bulk of its reviews are positive. Many of the comments on the unit appreciate elements like the dual-fuel capability, the light weight, and the easy push-button start. Elsewhere online, YouTuber West1134 gave viewers a look at what this Champion model can do, specifically running it on propane. While they found it a bit heavy and slightly noisy, the Champion generator had no issues powering an air fryer, coffee maker, and portable induction cooker.
Firman 4,000-watt dual fuel inverter generator
Another option within Costco's budget-conscious generator lineup is the Firman 4,000-watt dual-fuel inverter generator. Much like the Champion model, this generator comes with a carbon monoxide shutoff, runs on either gasoline or propane, and features an electric start. It provides 3,200 running watts, with a peak wattage of 4,000, and is backed up by Firman's three-year warranty. Firman claims that the model tops out at 57 decibels in use. This unit costs $749.99 and comes in at a hefty 111 pounds.
Of the almost 500 reviews it has garnered on the Costco website, the vast majority gave this Firman generator a perfect five stars. These reviews highlight multiple upsides, including easy starting, good mobility, and how quiet it is when the 193cc engine is running. Numerous customers say they've used the Firman during events like power outages without any issues. With that said, this generator's customer track record isn't perfect.
It has a fair amount of one-star reviews, which highlight problems getting it to start and, for those who did get it to fire up, frustratingly brief runtimes. These negative experiences are much less common than positive ones, and some may be user error (the generator needs the battery to be connected), but they're worth bearing in mind if you're considering buying.
DieHard 5,000-watt dual fuel inverter generator
Though most know DieHard as one of the best of the major car battery brands, its offerings don't stop there. It also sells portable generators, such as the DieHard 5,000-watt dual fuel inverter generator available online only through Costco. Priced at $699.99, this is another gasoline and propane unit that features carbon monoxide protection and prides itself on its low volume output. On gasoline, the DieHard generates 5,000 peak watts, with a rated output of 4,000 watts; these numbers drop to 4,500 and 3,600, respectively, on propane. It runs a 160cc OHV engine and weighs 60 pounds, but comes with wheels attached and an extendable handle to aid in movement.
This generator only has a handful of reviews on the Costco website, but almost all are glowing. Some attested to the advertised low noise level, others praised it for the easy start and movement, and a few noted that getting it to power their essentials during an outage or while camping was no hassle. One reviewer claims that their unit developed a gas leak and had to be returned, but that seems to be an outlier so far.
Firman 6,300/7,850-watt tri-fuel portable generator
Another Firman product available from Costco is the Firman 6,300/7,850-watt tri-fuel portable generator. This generator runs on gasoline, propane, or natural gas with varying wattages depending on the fuel. On gas, it has a starting wattage of 7,850 watts and a running wattage of 6,300 watts. Propane drops the output to 7,100 and 5,700 watts, and natural gas reduces it further to 6,250 and 5,000 watts. It has carbon monoxide protection built in and has an electric start. Firman claims a it has a 10-hour runtime at 50% load. This generator has a 322cc engine, so it's a bit of a beast at 151 pounds. That said, the built-in wheels and handle should, on paper, make it easier to move around. It has Firman's three-year warranty.
There are very few reviews of this model online, either on Costco or on the Firman website. Owners seem satisfied with the generator overall, although one did complain that it was louder than advertised. Given the low number of reviews, we wouldn't consider these opinions particularly representative. This Firman generator is quite expensive compared to most of the others discussed, retailing at Costco for $899.99.
Firman 7,500/9,400-watt tri-fuel portable generator
For the highest power output below $1,000 at Costco, Firman is the brand to beat. The Firman 7,500/9,400-watt tri-fuel portable generator costs $899.99 and features a 439cc engine that offers a maximum output of 9,400 starting and 7,500 running watts on gasoline. Propane reduces these numbers to 8,450 and 6,750 watts, with natural gas numbers the lowest at 6,900 and 5,500 watts. It gets up to 12 hours of runtime at 25% load and has automatic shut-offs for carbon monoxide and low oil. At 230 pounds, the handle and attached wheels are all but necessary for most to move it around. Like Firman's other generators, this tri-fuel generator has a three-year warranty.
Of the generators covered here, this Firman model has the most reviews at Costco. It has almost 800 reviews as of this writing, with nearly 600 being five-star. Customers have lauded it on multiple fronts, with common praise points being its sturdy, durable build, issue-free startup, and ability to run multiple sizeable appliances without issue. Quite a few Costco customers have had a rough experience with this model, though, with starting issues and failure-prone parts being common complaints.