Before Stealth Jets And Missiles, Lockheed And Martin Built These Planes First

Before the American defense and aerospace manufacturer Lockheed Martin (maker of the F-35 Lightning II) existed, there were brave men with sky-high aspirations. On August 16, 1912, Glenn L. Martin started his self-named company in Los Angeles, California. Just four months later (December 19), the brothers Lockheed (originally spelled "Loughead") – Allan and Malcolm — founded the Alco Hydro-Aeroplane Company (later becoming the Lockheed Aircraft Company) in a garage in San Francisco, California.

The first type of plane the Lockheed's built is right there in the company name. It wasn't a fighter, bomber, stealth jet, or missle, but a "hydro-aeroplane," which is simply an old-timey term for a seaplane, complete with a pontoon. Lockheed Martin Corpora­tion didn't come about until Martin Marietta and Lockheed merged in 1995 – a full 83 years after they both separately started.

The Lockheed brothers and Martin were only 400 miles apart, a distance covered by car in about six hours today. Back then, though, taking the train was much faster (about 13 hours) as roads weren't reliable or direct. Still, this group of men all possessed a love of flight and were innately mechanical enough to teach themselves to build and fly airplanes in an era when, generally speaking, only daredevils experimented and made stuff up on the fly. After all, the Wright brothers had only made flight a reality at Kitty Hawk in December 1903. Interestingly enough, Orville Wright himself encouraged Martin to build his first airplane.