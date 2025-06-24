Why Does Colorado Host Abandoned Nuclear Silos? (And What Happened To Missiles Within Them?)

The Titan I — or the Martin Marietta SM-68A/HGM-25A Titan I — was the first multi-stage intercontinental ballistic missile deployed by the US, entering service in 1962. It was also the first American ICBM to use underground silos However, as far as weapons and launch technologies go, the Titan I story is a short one. The Titan I suffered from "version one problems" — the pre-launch fueling and missile readiness were slow, the primitive guidance system meant missiles had to be placed in groups of three, leaving them vulnerable to attack, and the missiles had to be lifted from the silo before launch. The drawbacks were so severe that the Titan I had been replaced with the Titan II by 1965 — one of the longest-range missiles ever produced.

Titan I silos were situated in various states, including Idaho, South Dakota, California, Washington State, and Colorado. Each site consisted of three missile silos, a powerhouse, a command bunker, and fuel & equipment terminals. In the end, the Titan I was a short-lived, transitional missile, but its brief existence explains why Colorado still has abandoned nuclear silos scattered across its landscape, although the USAF still retains active ICBM silos. The state has six former Titan 1 sites in public and private ownership, and many remain sealed, hazardous, or under environmental monitoring. As for the missiles themselves, they were deactivated following retirement, but at least one survives and can be visited in the USAF Museum in Dayton, Ohio.