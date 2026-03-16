The US Navy's New Solar-Powered 'Lightfish' Drone Can Patrol Oceans For Days

The U.S. Navy is fully on board the autonomous surface vessel (ASV) wagon as it moves toward having half of its surface fleet be unmanned by 2045. In 2025, it launched an autonomous 180-foot warship, known as the USX-1 Defiant. In February 2026, its new Lightfish drone hit the open ocean. The unmanned solar-powered Lightfish is built by Seasats, a private company based in San Diego, California.

Seasat's Lightfish is a 305-pound drone designed for general-purpose activities such as surveying, research, and security patrols. With the U.S. Navy, it will be used in missions to constantly gather intelligence through surveillance and reconnaissance along shorelines, in harbors, and even in the open ocean. With a top speed of 5 knots (5.75 mph), it can conduct a wide range of maritime domain awareness missions, including port and coastal security, drug trafficking, illegal fishing, and other threats.

The Lightfish, which measures just 11.4 feet x 3.4 feet, can survive up to six months or 8,000 nautical miles at sea without human intervention. It has a payload of 66 pounds and can be deployed at a moment's notice by one or two people. Additionally, it can be easily hauled in the back of a truck or placed aboard almost any aircraft. The Lightfish joins other sea-faring drones, including an unmanned underwater drone that the German Navy tested in 2025.