This New Marine Drone Looks Like A Killer Whale, But Is Much Deadlier

While most people think of aircraft like the fast-moving MQ-1 Predator when they hear the words "military drone," that's not the only option. These days, drones can fly, as well as swim or travel overland; throughout the 21st century, they've proven their worth in the battlespace. The United States employed them throughout the War on Terror, and both sides of the Russo-Ukraine War have followed suit, though innovations in all areas of drone technology have increased the lethality of these devices in surprising ways.

Marine drones in particular are becoming more important throughout the world, and Ukraine has already demonstrated their value in taking out large, strategic, and tactical targets. In February 2026, Lockheed Martin revealed its latest marine drone, Lamprey, a multi-mission autonomous undersea vehicle (MMAUV) capable of all manner of missions, but it's not the only drone of its kind. The Cardona Marine Group, Inc. (CMG), a defense tech startup, has been developing a similar technology for the past 15 years, and it's now in the functioning prototype sea trial stage.

The Sea-Predator-7 (SP-7) is an uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) that features a unique design. At a glance, it looks a bit like an Orca, but with the potential to be far deadlier; its payload capacity allows for the use of a variety of lethal armaments delivered stealthily to target enemy ships. Additional components and sensors allow for remote and potentially autonomous operation in the future, while the SP-7's components can be quickly fabricated for rapid production should the Department of War select them in a future defense acquisition contract.