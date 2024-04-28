Here's What The Navy's New CMV-22B Osprey Can Do

On April 16th, the U.S. Navy received its first CMV-22B at Naval Air Station (NAS) Norfolk. This aircraft, joining the fleet under the Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40, nicknamed "Mighty Bison," will begin to handle logistics missions for U.S. naval operations in the Atlantic come 2025, with more CMV-22Bs are expected to be delivered to fill the rank of the unit this summer.

The day's been a long time coming for the Navy. Despite achieving Initial Operation Capability (IOC) certification in 2021, the tilt-rotor fleet faced several major challenges, from technical issues to a series of high-profile incidents involving Osprey aircraft, leading to a fleet-wide grounding in 2023. As such, the delivery of this first aircraft is a pretty significant (and encouraging) milestone for the program as a whole.

Now, you might be curious in what way is the CMV-22B so different from the V-22 that it gets an entirely new designation from the U.S. military. There are quite a few new things with this new member of the V-22 family: besides modifications to the airframe and fresh electronics, Bell-Boeing has also done a lot of work on the design of the CMV-22B so that it can take over the vital Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) mission that the Navy is planning for it to take over from the aging fleet of C-2 Greyhound.