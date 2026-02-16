Lockheed Martin Unveils Undersea Drone That Latches Onto Any Vessel

The 21st century has seen a shift in warfare, specifically toward drone dominance. Since the United States began arming itself with the likes of the propeller-driven MQ-1 Predator and high-speed MQ-9 Reaper drones, militaries around the world have followed suit. It used to be that a drone was defined as something that flew, but these days they crawl, walk, fly, and swim, with new and highly capable drones emerging all the time.

In February 2026, Lockheed Martin revealed its newest drone, called the Lamprey multi-mission autonomous undersea vehicle (MMAUV), and it's unlike anything that came before. Much like its namesake, which latches onto various marine organisms, Lockheed Martin's underwater Lamprey does the same, attaching itself to other vessels for transportation, and is packed with capabilities that make it particularly dangerous to any hostile nation.

The Lamprey combines numerous mission capabilities into a single package, and its ability to loiter on the seafloor makes it far more dangerous than something like a low-tech marine mine. It can disrupt enemy sensors, fire its own short-range missiles or uncrewed aerial vehicles, and it can collect intelligence in ways no other marine drone could do previously. From everything Lockheed has revealed about the Lamprey, it looks to be a completely new class of vehicle that has the potential to change naval warfare forever.