China's New Stealthy Military Drone Doesn't Fly At All - It's Hiding Underwater

While China's new unmanned underwater drones may seem threatening due to their mobility and intelligence, the real concern is their ability to evade detection. This could disrupt the current global maritime security governance. Since the parade, China has unveiled more stealth-focused marine technologies, which many believe are all meant to continue China's control over Taiwan, even if the United States attempts to intervene.

When combined with the new AJX002 unmanned minelaying system, China seems capable of modernizing its naval forces enough to further disrupt maritime conflict thanks to its navy size and technology.

This doesn't mean that the U.S. is being left behind in the stealthy submersible surveillance stakes. The School of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering of Northwestern Polytechnical University has revealed a transparent jellyfish-like robot that is nearly undetectable to sensors as it silently swims through the water. Using hydrogel electrode material, the device has a jellyfish-like shape, tentacles, and movement that could trick the human eye. Fitted with a tiny camera, these jellyfish robots can detect and identify underwater targets.