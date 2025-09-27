What To Know About The Release Of The US' First Autonomous Warship

DARPA has officially christened the USX-1 Defiant, a 180-foot unmanned surface vessel that could change naval surface warfare forever. It has been developed under the agency's No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) program, and unlike optionally crewed platforms, Defiant was built from bow to stern to be unmanned. At 42-feet tall and weighing in at nearly 265 tons, it has a top speed of 20 knots. More importantly, it's designed to operate at sea for up to a year without needing to make port. DARPA has even tested at-sea refueling systems to extend its endurance.

The vessel represents a major shift for the U.S. Navy. Its simplified hull allows for cheaper, faster production and maintenance in facilities that normally handle yachts and tugboats. This means that one of the largest navies in the world could scale a fleet of unmanned ships much faster than traditional warships. DARPA Director Stephen Winchell described Defiant as a "cost-effective, survivable" platform capable of multiplying combat power while unlocking new industrial capacity.

Following final systems tests, Defiant will undergo an extended demonstration at sea before being handed off to the Navy's Unmanned Maritime Systems Program Office (PMS 406). It's an early sign of the Navy's transition toward a hybrid fleet of manned and unmanned vessels aimed at expanding capacity without the long timelines and high costs associated with conventional shipbuilding.