New Bill Would Ban Bosses From Forcing Microchip Implants In Employees

In a turn of events that feels directly lifted from the pages of a science fiction thriller, a new bill in Washington State would bar bosses from forcing their employees to get microchip implants. If that sounds like a far-future fantasy, it largely is. We do not yet live in a world where cybernetic body implants are easily available outside of medical experimentation, let alone widely available. Neuralink's first human trial came and went without much in the way of expansion. If anyone's boss has fantasized about chipping employees in order to track and control them, they thankfully do not have the means to act on those wishes — yet. So, why the urgency from Washington's elected officials?

The bill, which has passed both chambers in the state's bicameral legislature, now sits on Governor Bob Ferguson's desk, waiting to be signed. If signed, it would prohibit employers from mandating or coercing those who work for them into getting microchips implanted under their skin which might personally identify them or otherwise impinge on their privacy. The law does make clear that people will be allowed to get microchip implants on the basis of personal preference and informed consent, and it also exempts both medical implants and non-implanted devices such as wearable tech (smart watches, rings, and so forth). Here's what the bill will cover if signed into law, and why it isn't as sweeping as it seems at first blush.