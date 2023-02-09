Neuralink Faces Another Probe, This Time Over Transporting Monkey Brain Implants

Neuralink didn't manage to reach its goal of starting human trials in 2020, and that has reportedly been a big issue for owner Elon Musk. The neurotechnology company is developing what it describes as "brain-machine interfaces" that, in the utopian view of things, could lead to implants that help restore mobility in paralyzed individuals and treat other types of neurological damage caused by diseases. That's a noble cause, but the effort to reach that point has reportedly come at the expense of animal safety, leading to allegations of cruelty and needless deaths.

In early December 2022, Reuters alleged that Neuralink was facing an investigation by the USDA over claims that it had rushed experiments in an effort to meet Musk's demanding timeline, allegedly leading to the unnecessary suffering and deaths of animals. The allegations — which were based on documentation Reuters had viewed, as well as claims from insiders — were expansive, including everything from surgeries that reportedly had to be repeated due to avoidable mistakes all the way to staff who were said to have been unprepared to conduct the surgeries. Insiders claimed that some employees had left the company over concerns about how the animals were treated, and that others raised concerns internally, but that ultimately the workers faced a "pressure cooker environment."

Only two months later, a new report from Reuters reveals that Neuralink faces another investigation, this time by the U.S. Department of Transportation over allegations that it had improperly transported implants removed from monkeys' brains — implants that may, in some cases, have harbored risky pathogens like antibiotic-resistant staph.