These 3 Products Are Costco's Hardware Buying Team Picks For March

What's the first thing you think of when you picture shopping at Costco? A giant multipack of toilet paper? A rotisserie chicken, maybe? What might not have been your first thought is hardware, but if you didn't already know, the wholesale retailer offers all kinds of tools, machinery, and equipment for construction, repairs, and home improvement. There are even power tools you can buy from Costco that can save you a trip to Home Depot or Lowe's as you do your food shopping.

Obviously, you need a membership to enter a brick-and-mortar Costco, let alone shop there. With membership, you also get a free subscription to Costco Connection, the company's official magazine. Costco Connection is more than a product catalog — it includes interviews, recipes, health and wellness tips, book recommendations, and more, many of which subtly advertise things you can buy from the store. More direct marketing comes in the form of product guides from Costco's various buying teams, who help choose which products the retailer should put on its shelves.

Presumably, Costco's buying teams are made up of professionals who know what they're talking about. Recommendations are just that — you shouldn't buy something just because someone says you should, but these selections can at least point you in the right direction so that you can look into them and decide whether they're something you personally could use. Here are three picks that Costco's hardware buying team has suggested this month.