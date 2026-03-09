These 3 Products Are Costco's Hardware Buying Team Picks For March
What's the first thing you think of when you picture shopping at Costco? A giant multipack of toilet paper? A rotisserie chicken, maybe? What might not have been your first thought is hardware, but if you didn't already know, the wholesale retailer offers all kinds of tools, machinery, and equipment for construction, repairs, and home improvement. There are even power tools you can buy from Costco that can save you a trip to Home Depot or Lowe's as you do your food shopping.
Obviously, you need a membership to enter a brick-and-mortar Costco, let alone shop there. With membership, you also get a free subscription to Costco Connection, the company's official magazine. Costco Connection is more than a product catalog — it includes interviews, recipes, health and wellness tips, book recommendations, and more, many of which subtly advertise things you can buy from the store. More direct marketing comes in the form of product guides from Costco's various buying teams, who help choose which products the retailer should put on its shelves.
Presumably, Costco's buying teams are made up of professionals who know what they're talking about. Recommendations are just that — you shouldn't buy something just because someone says you should, but these selections can at least point you in the right direction so that you can look into them and decide whether they're something you personally could use. Here are three picks that Costco's hardware buying team has suggested this month.
AR Blue Clean Electric Pressure Washer
You won't find AR Blue Clean on SlashGear's ranked list of major pressure washer brands, but that's more because it's a relatively niche company than an indictment on its quality. Annovi Reverberi (AR) was founded over six decades ago in Italy, with Blue Clean being its pressure washer brand, and its XWM2300 Electric Pressure Washer is one of the March picks from Costco's buying team. The 2300 in its name comes from its maximum pressure — 2,300 psi. Its rated pressure is 2,000 psi and the machine has a rated flow of 1.2 gallons per minute, though it can achieve a maximum 1.3 gpm.
The tool runs on a 13-amp motor with an aluminum pump head and automatic total stop system. It can be used three different ways, including handheld thanks to a built-in handle. It weighs a little less than 35 pounds, so if you find that too heavy, you can also roll it around, as it sits on four 2.8-inch swivel wheels that can lock into place. With its included bracket, you can also mount it to the wall for more permanent use in a garage or workshop.
In addition to the mounting bracket, the pressure washer comes with a 35-foot cord, M22 trigger gun, metal lance, 25-ft hose, 27-oz quick-connect foam cannon, and three quick-connect nozzles that allow for more controlled spray patterns. According to the Costco Connection, the AR Blue Clean XWM2300 Electric Pressure Washer is available both online and in Costco warehouses, though it may not be in stock at all of them. Its price may also vary depending on location, though you can expect to pay around $200 for one.
SnapPower Guidelight 2-LED Outlet Cover (3-pack)
These days, you can try out all kinds of gadgets designed to help you sleep better, but you shouldn't sleep on (pun definitely intended) a good old-fashioned night light. Night lights aren't just for kids afraid of the dark — if you're getting up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom or grab a glass of water, having just enough illumination without needing to turn on the lights or fumbling for a switch can help you fall back asleep much easier.
Night lights come in all shapes and sizes but a low-key multifunctional one is the SnapPower Guidelight 2-LED Outlet. Rather than take up valuable plug space, the light is integrated directly into the underside of the outlet cover. This also makes it easy to plug or unplug something in the dark. Its dusk-to-dawn light sensor saves juice by only activating the LEDs in low light. It will even slowly dim as a room gets brighter with the sunrise. The night light puts out 1.25 lumens at a neutral/cool color temperature of 3,700 K.
It snaps into place and all you'll need to install it is a screwdriver for removing the old outlet cover. You also won't need to worry about replacing it anytime soon, as the LEDs are designed to last 25 years. The hardware buying team at Costco is recommending a 3-pack of the product, allowing homeowners to light a trail of guide lights down a hallway or simply match aesthetics in a room. You won't find the 3-pack of SnapPower Guidelight 2-LED Outlet Covers on Costco's shelves, though, as it's currently exclusively sold on the retailer's website.
DeWalt 8-gallon Stealthsonic Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum
DeWalt makes multiple vacuums and wet/dry vacs, but its line of DeWalt Stealthsonic Wet/Dry Shop Vacuums is unique for its lower operational noise. This may be what persuaded Costco's hardware buying team to recommend its 8-gallon model for the March issue of Costco Connection. Larger and smaller models are also made by DeWalt, but the 8-gallon variant offers a middle ground that users may find best fits their workshop, garage, or home.
Costco Connection describes the machine as having a 5.5-horsepower motor, but it seems to only be available in a 4-hp model. Despite this decent amount of suction power, the vacuum doesn't get louder than 65 dBA, which Costco and DeWalt say is 50% quieter than the standard, non-stealth model. It's also claimed to have three times the lifespan, in part thanks to its stainless-steel tank. The hose is also designed to be crush resistant.
The wet/dry vacuum is equipped with 360-degree wheels and a 15-foot cord so it can be moved around a bit. It comes with several accessories, including a disposable dust bag, standard filter, foam filter, hose, extension wands, and adaptor. It also includes multiple attachments for more precise suction — a round brush, crevice nozzle, utility nozzle, and floor nozzle. The DeWalt 8-gallon Stealthsonic Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum is available both online and at brick-and-mortar Costco warehouses. Currently, the online price for the product is $99.99, but its in-store price may vary from location to location.