5 New Home Depot Tools Offering Deep Discounts & Freebies In 2026

Makita is widely acknowledged as one of the best power tool brands on the market, but it's also among the most expensive–especially for the company's battery-powered outdoor equipment. Those who are looking to get a foothold in Makita's 40V landscaping line might want to take a look at the XGT 21-inch Self-Propelled Walk Behind Mower Kit that is currently coupled with the XGT String Trimmer Kit, allowing you to get both for the price of the mower alone. Both are brushless power tools that deliver plenty of power. The mower promises up to 2,800 RPM and features self-propelled cruise control, while the string trimmer is a 15-inch model with an automatic torque drive and three speed settings: 3,500 RPM, 5,300 RPM, and 6,500 RPM.

This is a great entry point to the line. Not only does it net you two of the most important yard-care tools you might need, but the mower kit comes with two 40V XGT 8Ah batteries and a dual-battery charger, while the string trimmer comes with an XGT 40V 4Ah battery and a single-battery charger.

Home Depot currently has this collection priced at $1,299.00, which isn't exactly small potatoes, but that price represents a 29% discount from the original $1,818.00 MSRP, making for a full $519.00 in savings. That isn't the biggest discount in the store by percentage, but it is the biggest in terms of the sheer number of dollars saved on a single purchase. This is an online-exclusive deal, so be sure to get it on the Home Depot website before rushing to your local warehouse.