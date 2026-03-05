5 New Home Depot Tools Offering Deep Discounts & Freebies In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Home Depot is well known for offering a downright massive selection of hardware, tools, and just about everything else you might need to tackle your next project. This allows customers to get all their shopping done in a single location, without making multiple stops. Home Depot also has a pretty good reputation for pricing. You might be able to find some more affordable tool options at discount stores, such as Harbor Freight, or get cheaper supplies through locally sourced suppliers, such as lumber mills and quarries, but overall, Home Depot is reliably one of the cheaper places to get the tools and goods you need.
Best of all, the company regularly hosts a variety of sales, giving buyers the opportunity to save even more money. Some of these are simple discounts, while others are Bogo deals or include free add-ons that wouldn't typically be included. Bargain hunters who are looking to get the most bang for their buck might be interested in taking a look at some of the biggest offers that are available in 2026 and seeing if any of them are tempting enough to merit a trip to the big box store to grab one for yourself.
1. Makita 40V Max XGT 21-inch Self-Propelled Walk Behind Mower Kit with XGT String Trimmer Kit
Makita is widely acknowledged as one of the best power tool brands on the market, but it's also among the most expensive–especially for the company's battery-powered outdoor equipment. Those who are looking to get a foothold in Makita's 40V landscaping line might want to take a look at the XGT 21-inch Self-Propelled Walk Behind Mower Kit that is currently coupled with the XGT String Trimmer Kit, allowing you to get both for the price of the mower alone. Both are brushless power tools that deliver plenty of power. The mower promises up to 2,800 RPM and features self-propelled cruise control, while the string trimmer is a 15-inch model with an automatic torque drive and three speed settings: 3,500 RPM, 5,300 RPM, and 6,500 RPM.
This is a great entry point to the line. Not only does it net you two of the most important yard-care tools you might need, but the mower kit comes with two 40V XGT 8Ah batteries and a dual-battery charger, while the string trimmer comes with an XGT 40V 4Ah battery and a single-battery charger.
Home Depot currently has this collection priced at $1,299.00, which isn't exactly small potatoes, but that price represents a 29% discount from the original $1,818.00 MSRP, making for a full $519.00 in savings. That isn't the biggest discount in the store by percentage, but it is the biggest in terms of the sheer number of dollars saved on a single purchase. This is an online-exclusive deal, so be sure to get it on the Home Depot website before rushing to your local warehouse.
2. DeWalt 20V 5-Tool Combo Kit
When you filter Home Depot's Tool Savings section by best sellers, the number one result is the DeWalt 20V 5-Tool Combo Kit. This isn't all that surprising, since, like Makita, DeWalt tools have a reputation for being among the best in the industry, but they're also known for being very expensive. Getting a deal on one of DeWalt's high-value combo kits, like this one, is a great way to kick-start your collection while saving a few bucks. This one is particularly nice, since it's made of DeWalt's brushless XR tools rather than the standard brushed ones you find in many entry-level kits.
Now, let's get down to which five tools you get. This kit comes with the XR hammer drill/driver, XR Impact driver, XR oscillating multi-tool, XR reciprocating saw, and the XR 20V Circular Saw. On top of the tools themselves, the kit also includes a large workbag, two 20V 5Ah batteries, and a 20V/60V Max Flexvolt battery charger. These last are particularly nice since the 5Ah batteries are a good capacity for running each of these tools, and the Flexvolt charger adds versatility for future purchase should you choose to expand into that particular line.
This kit usually runs buyers $949.00, which is already significantly cheaper than the $1443.00 cost of purchasing the products separately, but Home Depot currently has this kit listed for $599.00, making it less than half the cost of the sum of its parts. So it's no surprise that so many fans find the DeWalt combo kit to be worth the price. This deal seems to be available both online and in-store.
3. Milwaukee M18 9-Tool Combo Kit
Many of the discounts currently on offer are centered on Milwaukee products. There are dozens of tool kits on sale, ranging from individual tools to pairs bundled with batteries and other accessories. Many of these rest comfortably in the 30-45% off range, and some can save users hundreds of dollars, but those who are looking to get a massive collection of tools at a steep discount might want to take a look at the Milwaukee M18 9-Tool Combo Kit.
This is a versatile set of tools that includes everything you need to start a home shop. It comes with the M18 ½-inch Drill/Driver, M18 ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver, M18 Hackzall Reciprocating Saw, M18 Multi Tool, M18 Brushless ½-inch High-Torque Impact Wrench, M18 6 ½-inch Circular Saw, M18 4 ½-inch Cut-off Tool/Grinder, M18 Compact Blower, and the M18 Work Light. That's a considerably sized kit that includes plenty of tools for woodworking, home maintenance, and auto repair. But that isn't all. The kit also includes a large tool bag, an M18 XC3.0 battery, an M18 CP1.5 battery, an M18/M12 dual charger, and a full 29-piece impact socket set with its own hard-shell carrying case.
At full price, this kit would normally cost $1,333.00, but Home Depot currently has it listed for 37% off. The full kit can now be purchased for just $839.00. That's a considerable value when you consider everything that the kit comes with. This one also appears to be available both online and in-store.
4. Ridgid 8-tool Combo Kit
Ridgid has to be one of the most underrated tool brands at Home Depot. The company occupies a middle ground between the high-end premium brands we've already discussed and the budget options, making it a great choice for home users who want a bit more power than entry-level tools without paying the steep prices associated with contractor-grade brands. It's also where you see the retailer offering some of the biggest price cuts. You can invest in a full 8-tool Combo Kit, marked down 61% from its standard retail price of $799.00 to $311.00, making it one of the more affordable power tool sets currently available.
This kit includes an 18V Drill/Driver, 18V Impact Driver, 18V Reciprocating Saw, 18V 6 ½-inch Circular Saw, 18V Random Orbit Sander, 18V Compact Jobsite Blower, 18V Work Light, and an 18V Hand Vacuum. In addition to the tools themselves, you also get a 4Ah battery, a 2Ah battery, a charger, a 6 ½-inch circular saw blade, a dust bag, a nozzle, a vacuum attachment, a hex key, and a tool bag. This should be more than adequate as a start to any collection, and it's a great way to get all the tools you need without breaking the bank.
Those who are interested in the Ridgid line, but don't necessarily need a full sized kit might consider some of Home Depot's other outstanding deals with the brand, including an 18V 1/2-inch High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit that's marked down 52%, a 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw kit that's marked down 63%, and an 18V 6 ½-inch Circular saw kit that's marked down 62%. Otherwise, you can simply purchase a 2-pack of Ridgid 4Ah batteries, marked down a full 64%.
5. Ryobi 8-tool Combo Kit
Of course, you can't look at Home Depot's tool sales without considering the store's affiliated brand, Ryobi. These green tools are among the most value-oriented products that the store sells, infamously offering high-hitting performance at entry-level prices. Several of Ryobi's kits are on sale now. Most of the larger kits are only marked down by about 30%, but that's still a good value, given that the kits are already much cheaper than the sum of their parts when purchased separately.
The Ryobi 8-tool Combo Kit would cost $800 if you purchased all its components individually, but it usually sells for $529 and is currently discounted to $369.00. In the box, you'll find the 18V One+ ½-inch Drill/Driver, 18V One+ ¼-inch Impact Driver, 18V One+ Reciprocating Saw, 18V One+ 5 ½-inch Circular Saw, 18V One+ Multi-Tool, 18V One+ Jig Saw, 18V One+ Random Orbit Sander, and the 18V One+ LED Work Light. Additionally, you get two 18V One+ 4Ah batteries, one 18V One+ 1.5Ah battery, a charger, and an assortment of saw blades, sandpaper attachments, and accessories for all the various tools to get you started.
The 8-Tool Combo Kit sale is listed as online only. Ryobi also currently has discounts on its 4-tool Combo Kit, 6-tool Combo Kit, and 9-tool Combo Kit; one of those better suits your needs. Likewise, several of its individual tools on sale include the 18V One+ Cordless Glue Gun, Multi-Tool, ¼ Sheet Sander, and Compact ⅜-inch Impact Wrench. These appear to be split, with some available online only and others in store, so be sure to check before heading to your local Home Depot.