This British Car Combined Two Aircraft Engines For Nearly 1000 HP In The '20s

Carl Benz patented his squat, three-wheeled Benz Patent Motor Car (Model no. 1) in 1886, and it didn't take long for humanity's obsession with automobiles to take hold. In 40 short years, we went from a German one-cylinder four-stroke engine producing just 0.75 hp to a four-wheeled, British-made bullet powered by two 22.4-liter V12 Matabele airplane engines each producing 435 hp. The combo isn't a big deal now, admittedly, with half a dozen production cars packing 1,000 horses or more, but it was certainly impressive for the 1920s.

This behemoth, known as the Sunbeam 1,000 HP, was nearly 24 feet long and weighed 4 tons, yet it was the first car to go faster than 200 mph — exactly what it was made to do. Henry Segrave was at the wheel of the Sunbeam, sometimes referred to as "The Slug" or "Mystery," when he broke that 200-mph barrier on March 29, 1927. Seagrave and The Slug achieved that milestone on the hard white sands of Daytona Beach, Florida, which had seen 30 years of record-breaking speed trials since racing began there in 1902, including Segrave's successful attempt.

The Sunbeam's achievement came about 20 years after the first-ever 100-mph run, which took place on July 21, 1904. That year, Frenchman Louis Emile Rigolly hit 103.561 mph on a beach in Ostend, Belgium.