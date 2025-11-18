What Was The Top Speed Of The First Gas-Powered Car?

Today's highways are littered with some of the best high-performance sports cars you can buy. Capable of tremendous speeds, 200 miles an hour is the norm for cars like the Aston Martin One-77. Meanwhile, cars like the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport can even reach over 300 miles an hour. These insane speeds are even more impressive when considering that the first gas-powered car maxed out at only 10 miles per hour.

That car was driven in July 1886 by Karl Benz, who later went on to co-found Mercedes-Benz. The car's speed was made possible by a 0.75 horsepower one-cylinder four-stroke gasoline motor. It was built into a modified horse carriage that could seat two people, making it the world's first three-wheeled car. Benz had actually applied for the patent in January of the same year, and the car he drove was branded Model No.1.

While it was a far cry from the cars we know today, it did include some components that would later be used in vehicles moving forward, including an electric startup and cooling system. Up to the point of Benz's new invention, if you were traveling any faster than 10 miles per hour, you were likely riding a horse or sitting on a train. In fact, during the years that followed, many people preferred to keep riding trains or using horse-drawn carriages, as they were faster — and far more reliable.