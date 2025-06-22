The World's First Three-Wheeled Car Looked Even Dorkier Than Today's

Three-wheeled cars are not for everyone. While some people love their captivating "Is it a car, or is it a motorcycle?" vibe, others simply are too trepidatious about their safety and often unorthodox appearance. For the unabashed gearhead, though, the Polaris Slingshot and Morgan's 3 Wheeler are two of the coolest tricycles on the street today. But let's face it, many iterations over the years — like the BMW Isetta, Peel P50, Allard Clipper, and BSA Ladybird — are, as the old saying goes, something only a mother could love.

These conveyances are not new. In fact, the world's very first self-propelled vehicle was a three-wheeler, albeit in this case, a tractor. In 1769, French military engineer and inventor Nicolas-Joseph Cugnot built a vehicle powered by a two-piston steam engine to haul around heavy artillery cannons. The steam boiler was attached to and powered by a single front wheel, which acted as the steering mechanism. Hilariously, Cugnot was also involved in the first vehicle collision when he ran the tractor into a stone wall and was convicted for driving dangerously.

It's understandable why early inventors and even today's more modern automakers would build something with only three wheels. One less wheel removes a lot of additional moving parts, making it far cheaper and easier to build. That later reason seemed most important for Karl Benz when, 117 years after Cugnot's tractor, he created the Benz Patent Motor Car, the world's first production automobile in 1866. It, too, only had three wheels but looked nothing like nothing like today's three-wheelers.