7 Home Depot Finds Under $5 That Are Actually Worth Buying
Home Depot is one of the world's largest home improvement retailers, selling practically everything from job site tools, to construction materials, gadgets, and more. It has a wide variety of gadgets for DIYers, garage owners, and beyond.
And not everything at Home Depot will cost you a fortune, either. There are plenty of cheap finds that serve will their purpose pretty well. Here, we've dug through the platform to fetch a few Home Depot products under $5 that are worth buying. Mainly we selected these ones because of their practical application and how effective they are at executing their intended tasks. For instance, a claw hammer to install your favorite things around the house or a screwdriver to help with small screw-related jobs.
Hence, let's have a look at some of the practical purchases from the platform, all of which have been selected after a careful evaluation of their features and effectiveness in meeting the marketed claims through user reviews and ratings for each product.
Anvil 16-ounce Fiberglass Claw Hammer
The Anvil Claw Hammer features a heat-treated steel head that can withstand high impact pressure without breaking down. With the addition of a cushioned grip on the fiberglass handle, the hammer can absorb or reduce the shock from impacts to keep your hands from getting sore as you use it.
Furthermore, the grip is carefully designed for a firm grip and faster, more efficient swings and less fatigue. Consequently, this hammer could make for a nice addition to your home tool kit to help with mounting decorations like lights and picture frames, as well as other tasks around the house. Also, the hammer is great for DIYers since the V-shaped claw can easily remove nails or be used to align the nail in position in different woodworking tasks.
Customers on Home Depot gave it a score of 4.7 out of five, applauding its high-quality build and effectiveness in fulfilling regular hammering jobs. Grab it for $4.97.
Empire 9-inch Polycast Torpedo Level
A torpedo level is a useful tool for ensuring precise leveling between two surfaces, such as in plumbing or woodworking. The Empire Torpedo Level has a length of 9 inches to fit into compact spaces, such as between pipes.
Moreover, the body is crafted with a non-conductive Polycast frame, which protects it from becoming overheated or extremely cold to protect your hands against extreme temperatures. Such design also makes it a bad conductor of electricity; hence, you can use it in electrical work without any worries. Also, it is weather-resistant and won't scratch the surface you are working with.
This torpedo has three vials — level (0 degrees), plumb (90 degrees), and 45 degrees — making it useful in a variety of job tasks. According to the manufacturer, the readings are accurate up to 0.001 inches to reduce chances of error. Rated at 4.7 out of five, it has recommendations from 92% of the buyers who have used it for leveling aquariums, artwork, cabinets, and more. Home Depot is selling it for $4.97.
Anvil Snap-Off Utility Knife Set (2-Piece)
Priced at $2.97, the Anvil Utility Knife Set brings you two snap knives with different blade sizes: 9 millimeters and 18 millimeters. The larger blade has seven cutting points, while the smaller is made with 12 cutting points. This design means that when a blade's tip becomes dull, you can just remove the segment and extend the next part to proceed with your task.
There is a built-in slide with which you can adjust the blade length to your preference, and it will automatically lock in place. Also, you can unclip the rear end of the handle to allow for speedy and convenient blade changing.
These blades are protected inside a durable plastic housing that is also pretty comfortable to hold, as according to user reviews. Possessing a score of 4.5 out of five, these knives gained attention from Home Depot buyers for their easy sliding mechanism, portable design, and vigilant safety mechanism.
Milwaukee Inkzall Fine Point Jobsite Permanent Marker (4-Pack)
Permanent markers are essential in most trades, especially woodworking and architecture, but they also make a great addition to any beginner DIYer's toolkit. The Milwaukee Jobsite Permanent Marker is designed to work on all kinds of surfaces — oily, wet, dusty, or even rough surfaces like concrete — making it an effective pick for all types of jobs. Plus, the fine tip lets you draw fine and accurate lines for precise measurements.
The clog-resistant tip ensures a smooth writing experience without getting stuck in between. Moreover, each marker has a hard hat clip at the back end so you can easily attach it to your work cap or the toolbelt. The anti-roll body further prevents the marker from slipping off when kept on an even surface. Plus, it has a quick dry time to avoid smearing on the surface. A pack of four is available on Home Depot for $4.28.
Stanley 4-Way Pen Combination Screwdriver
The Four-Way Pen Screwdriver by Stanley is something every hobbyist should have in their toolbox. It can tackle toy assembly, electronics configuration, locking/unlocking battery compartments, and much more. The pen-type design makes it easier to hold and allows a steady grip when working. There's even a pocket clip, so you can comfortably keep it within hand's reach while you work.
The screwdriver comes with two Phillips heads (small and large) and two flatheads (small and large) to make it compatible with a large array of screws. Plus, you can easily switch between the heads and lock them securely in place to avoid falling out during the task.
This combination screwdriver received 4.7 out of five stars on Home Depot. Buyers love how handy the tool is and that the small size makes it easy to carry at all times. Therefore, this is a useful mini tool for homeowners and is available for just $3.47.
Stanley ¼-inch x 4-inch Slotted Screwdriver
Another useful pick by Stanley, this ¼-inch x 4-inch slotted screwdriver is built with an ergonomic tri-zone bi-material handle that won't slip out of your hands when working, no matter how much force you're using. It also has a hang hole at the back of the tool for convenient storage.
This slotted screwdriver is primarily made of steel and chrome-finished to keep away corrosion. It features a black phosphate tip to facilitate better grip on the screw head, allowing you to more effectively apply torque.
Rated at 4.6 on Home Depot, the tool has received positive feedback from the customers. Plus, it is up for a price of only $1.47. This screwdriver has proved handy for homeowners in fixing different things around the house, such as electrical outlets and small toys. There's also a slotted symbol printed on the handle so you can easily identify it in your toolbox.
C.H. Hanson 3½-inch Pencil Pull Holder Black XL
If you are involved in professions like plumbing, woodworking, or construction, you're going to need a marking tools nearby pretty much always. The C.H. Hanson Pencil Pull Holder can not only hold pencils, but also lumber crayons, markers, and more, and it features a clip that allows you to easily attach it to your pocket or toolbelt.
The braided nylon string lets you pull the pencil from the holder, use it, and release the pencil once done, and it will automatically retract to the place you first attached it. With the purchase of this holder for $4.97, you also receive a 3½-inch pencil to draw on different surfaces. The tool has a score of 4.2 out of five from 398 buyers. Buying this tool eliminated the hassle of losing pencils every other minute, while many reviewers have appreciated its durability and the length of the cord string — about two feet — as per the customers.
Methodology
While creating this list, we went through several Home Depot products and filtered the ones that possess a rating of four and above from at least a hundred buyers on the platform. Furthermore, we did not pick irrelevant items that would bring no value to you; instead, we went with tools and gadgets that will prove handy in either your job or everyday routines.
All the items mentioned here are priced under $5 at the time of writing and have received significantly positive feedback about their functionality and durability, therefore being worthy of purchase.