Iran Is Still Flying These American-Built Fighter Jets Decades Later

Ongoing fighting in Iran is giving the world a look at what the country's current military hardware looks like. As one would expect, there is a fair amount of Russian and Soviet-era technology, including MiG and Sukhoi fighter jets like the MiG-29 and Sukhoi Su-30. Additionally, Iran constructs most of its own ballistic missiles and drones.

For the people who are just taking a look at what Iran is flying, it may seem odd that there are some American-made planes in Iran's inventory, as Iran and the U.S. have been politically opposed for decades.

Aviation enthusiasts especially may notice that F-14 Tomcats, F-5 Tigers, and F-4 Phantom IIs have made an occasional appearance in both conversations online and in footage from the ongoing war. The F-4 Phantom II saw extensive service in the Vietnam War. The F-14, of "Top Gun" fame, of course went out of service with the United States in 2006 after having served continually since the closing years of the Vietnam War in 1973.