5 Costco Gas Station Tips That Can Save You Time At The Pump

Lines at Costco gas stations can get long enough to make your eyes glaze over, but you can help keep things moving efficiently by knowing when it's your turn in line. When you pull up to the front, you'll notice that there are two or more pumps in each row. That's because the system is designed to accommodate more than one vehicle at a time, depending on the location. If the car in front of you is filling up at the pump directly in front of you, but there's an open pump in front of them, you should pull around them to park at an open pump and begin fueling.

As cars file in a single line toward the pumps, there's another lane specifically for this purpose. It is meant for pulling around other cars to get to the next available pump. You should only use this extra lane for that purpose. Do not make the mistake of using it to get in line for the pumps, as you will inconvenience other drivers and slow the entire line down.

Unfortunately, it seems as though many Costco members are unaware that they can pull ahead of the car in front of them to an open pump. This results in situations where there is an open pump at the front, but the person in front of you remains in line. In these situations, it's hard to know how to respond. Honking could be seen as aggressive, and it doesn't tell the person holding up traffic what they're doing wrong. You could simply pull around and take the pump yourself, but that might be seen as rude. There's no clear way of dealing with the situation.