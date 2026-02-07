How Costco Goes Above And Beyond To Prevent Card Skimmers At The Pump

Aside from the deals found inside Costco's brick-and-mortar stores, membership allows people to purchase gasoline at its many fuel stations, which have been part and parcel of the company's business model since 1995. Costco gets its gas, which is sold under the Kirkland Signature Fuel brand, from reputable refineries and distributors located near each store. And just like the products sold on the inside, the gas pumped outside is also fully guaranteed.

Illegal credit card skimmers are devices attached to ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals, or fuel pumps that capture both a cardholder's PIN and card data so thieves and other ne'er-do-wells can do with them as they please. They are, in no uncertain terms, the bane of consumers, retailers, and financial institutions the world over. According to the FBI, these hacking devices cause over $1 billion in losses each and every year, and that's just in the U.S. alone.

Costco is well aware of these skimming devices and goes to great lengths to combat the problem and keep its customers' financial data safe and secure. So much so, in fact, that it's earned kudos from both its customers and cybersecurity experts alike. Costco's first line of defense starts in the form of actual living, breathing human beings whose sole job as safety-certified gas station attendants is to constantly patrol the fuel islands themselves, assuring that there's always someone around to prevent criminals from ever attaching these card skimmers to the pumps in the first place. But that's only part of their job.