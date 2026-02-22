Common Mistakes Almost Everyone Makes When Shopping At Costco

In a converted airplane hangar in San Diego back in 1976, an American retail legend was born. Although not yet known as Costco, the Price Club venture that opened that year laid the foundation for the warehouse club industry; the first Costco warehouse opened in Seattle in 1983. While Price Club initially restricted its services to business members, it was when membership was opened up to non-businesses that the concept really took off.

By the time the two companies merged in 1993, the PriceCostco chain had 206 locations and annual sales of $16 billion. Now known simply as Costco, the company has 145 million members worldwide. A massive part of this phenomenal success is down to the company's focus on low prices. However, while it's tempting to grab the first Smart TV you see and assume you have a bargain, it's still possible to make mistakes when shopping at Costco.

Although you can make mistakes when shopping at traditional outlets like Harbor Freight, Costco's subscription model and policies add another layer to this. So, before you rush out to buy the latest must-have gadget from Costco, here are five common mistakes nearly everyone makes when shopping at Costco.