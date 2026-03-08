4 Free Antivirus Programs Consumer Reports Rates Better Than Windows Defender

Fortunately, as online threats become ever more sophisticated, so do Internet users' means of defense. As a PR Newswire press release put it in February 2026, "according to industry consultancy firm Grand View Research, the global cybersecurity market — which was valued at nearly $272 billion in 2025 — will reach more than $663 billion by 2033." As a result of all of this, it can be incredibly difficult to know which product may suit your needs the best. Fortunately, Consumer Reports has ranked an array of different antivirus products, which may help those unsure to make an informed decision.

Windows Defender is a popular choice on many machines, first introduced with Windows XP and Windows Server 2003. It evolved to defend against new threats and to protect new types of devices (even mobile systems like Android), and because it's often found bundled right in with hardware, it can be taken as a one-and-done solution. Nonetheless, you may decide to disable Microsoft Defender in favor of a different product.

If you'd like to look further, there are several versions of such software that Consumer Reports rated rather higher than Windows Defender. Here's a closer look at how these alternative antivirus solutions stack up, according to the report. Before we begin, it's important to note that these ratings are looking specifically at the free versions of these alternative pieces of software, which means that you may be in the market for the premium version instead.