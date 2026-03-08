4 Free Antivirus Programs Consumer Reports Rates Better Than Windows Defender
Fortunately, as online threats become ever more sophisticated, so do Internet users' means of defense. As a PR Newswire press release put it in February 2026, "according to industry consultancy firm Grand View Research, the global cybersecurity market — which was valued at nearly $272 billion in 2025 — will reach more than $663 billion by 2033." As a result of all of this, it can be incredibly difficult to know which product may suit your needs the best. Fortunately, Consumer Reports has ranked an array of different antivirus products, which may help those unsure to make an informed decision.
Windows Defender is a popular choice on many machines, first introduced with Windows XP and Windows Server 2003. It evolved to defend against new threats and to protect new types of devices (even mobile systems like Android), and because it's often found bundled right in with hardware, it can be taken as a one-and-done solution. Nonetheless, you may decide to disable Microsoft Defender in favor of a different product.
If you'd like to look further, there are several versions of such software that Consumer Reports rated rather higher than Windows Defender. Here's a closer look at how these alternative antivirus solutions stack up, according to the report. Before we begin, it's important to note that these ratings are looking specifically at the free versions of these alternative pieces of software, which means that you may be in the market for the premium version instead.
AVG Antivirus FREE
Of the six varieties of software Consumer Reports ranked in the Free Anti-Malware Programs category, Microsoft 11 Defender and Microsoft 10 Defender ranked sixth and fifth respectively. Taking fourth place was another long-lived industry veteran's offering: AVG Antivirus FREE. Being a free offering, AVG's model boasts significant advertising that Windows Defender does not, and the latter is also an integrated part of Microsoft's all-in solution.
In terms of usability and the support the system offers for the consumer, as well as the critical matter of keeping their private information safe, the report considered AVG Antivirus and the two versions of Defender to be largely evenly-matched. What really made the difference in this case, the report concluded, was the overall protection that the different products provide. AVG's software ranked signficantly higher here, and it seems that was the difference that pushed it up to fourth position.
In a 2022 blog post, AVG boasted that "Windows Defender's priority is to block harmful malware, such as viruses and spyware, and in some cases, it ignores less-malignant but still annoying adware," suggesting that there are gaps in Defender's protection and that it prioritizes more significant dangers. You should indeed still use antivirus on Windows 11. Naturally, it isn't unexpected for a competitor to want to put itself ahead of a rival, but in this aspect, it would seem that Consumer Reports agrees.
AVG, of course, has a long history in the industry, originally called Grisoft and having been founded by Tomáš Hofer and Jan Gritzbach of the Czech Republic in 1991. Its original Anti-Virus Guard launched there the following year and would soon become one of the world's most recognizable industry names, with the line expanding to a mobile offering as shown here.
Avast Free Antivirus
Avast's and AVG's anti-virus offerings proved difficult for Consumer Reports to separate, scoring equally well in several areas across the board. Notably, though, the two systems were found to have the same downsides too, as far as the familiar bugbear of advertisements goes. With any free product, this is the tone that creators need to hit: keeping it robust without relentlessly pestering the user to subscribe to a paid model. Often, you'll find that you have either a time-limited free trial or a content-limited version of a premium product.
Security notes that Avast was a pioneer of this free model, and there's no doubt that it proved instrumental in Avast's rise. By 2006, six years after it was first offered, 20 million Internet users had joined the service according to the outlet. There's also the important caveat, though, that some features are missing from the free version, reserved for the upgrade.
The complicated part with Avast in particular is that there are various plans on offer, from Avast One Silver, Gold, or Platinum in the individual and family category, and that they range in price from $2.99 to $9.99 per month depending on which you opt for. In any case, though, the selection you make will have a big impact on your experience with the system. A Silver subscription, for instance, gets you access to protection against ransomware, phishing, and Wi-Fi connection intrusions, none of which are available with the free version. Still, you might have those needs covered elsewhere with other products, and so this could be a very suitable addition to your existing protective suite.
Bitdefender Antivirus Free For Windows
Separating itself from the tightly-matched Avast Free Antivirus and AVG Antivirus Free in Consumer Reports' study, Bitdefender Antivirus Free for Windows was the next system reviewed, scoring second place of the six. In contrast to the aforementioned two, it was deemed to be slightly more intuitive to use, and all but eradicates the previously discussed problem of intrusive ads and pushes to the premium option.
Bitdefender does concede, though, that "antivirus software is a great first line of defense, but when it comes to protecting your digital assets and online presence, sometimes you need a little more firepower." On the website, potential users can note that the system is quite limited as a free product, offering basic ransomware protection for Windows devices only.
By contrast, Bitdefender Antivirus Plus additionally covers macOS, iOS and Android systems. It adds a useful perk that it calls productivity and entertainment mode, aimed at ensuring that message alerts from the system can't "bother you when you play, work or watch a movie." It'll be doing a lot of work in the background, too, as the Plus version will also perform full scans, protect from social media links that are unsafe, target web tracking, and can restore any files that are targeted by ransomware without the need for user intervention.
Needless to say, this premium version of the product comes with a price, and a not-inconsiderable one at that: $49.99 for one device, discounted to $24.99 for the introductory year. Given all of this, the decision is whether this per-device price will cover the systems you need them to and which require the Plus version over the Free if you opt to use Bitdefender's antivirus.
Avira Free Security Suite
Avira is the top-rated option on Consumer Reports' ranking of free anti-malware programs. The previous three, interestingly, all list themselves as antivirus software specifically, while it's only Avira that dubs its product a full "Security Suite." This would seem to suggest that it's more fully-featured than its rival models, but this may not necessarily be the case.
While Avira's effort did top the rest of those studied in the report, it's also true that its overall score is only very slightly above them. A close-run race between very similar products, then. Consumer Reports testing determined that this model was more effective at protecting the user's data than any of the others studied in this category, and that's certainly significant. After all, free antivirus models without the subscription will tend to focus primarily on only antivirus software, which can cover this threat passably well but can leave a device open to others. A factory reset may not remove a computer virus, so an additional degree of protection is important.
Avira Free Security Suite will also block malware and pop-ups, but if you find its offerings limited, there are not one but two subscription models to opt for: Avira Internet Security for Windows and Avira Prime. The differences between the two, as you might expect, are rather stark. For instance, the former covers just one PC, while the Prime version can be used to protect five different devices. In addition to this, it adds more advanced VPN functionality, app implementation for mobile devices, and the ability to perform a small range of tasks to optimize your device as you use it.