Does A Factory Reset Remove A Computer Virus?

Even if you're cautious, there's always a chance that a virus could sneak onto your PC. Sure, Windows does have built-in security to block malware, but all it takes is one wrong click. Maybe it's a sketchy link, a shady browser extension, or a random file from a site you probably shouldn't have trusted. If your PC is acting weird and showing signs of malware, you might be wondering if a factory reset can fix it.

A factory reset wipes everything on your PC, including your apps, photos, videos, and files. It also reinstalls Windows and puts all your settings back to how they were when you first got the computer. In most cases, a factory reset should get rid of any viruses or malware hanging around. It'll also make your PC run like new and fix any performance issues or software glitches you've been dealing with.

Windows offers more than one way to reset your PC, so it's important to pick the right one. If you go with the option that keeps your files, it may not fully remove the malware. If you're on Windows 11, you can head to Settings > System > Recovery. For Windows 10, go to Settings > Update & security > Recovery. Then, click the Reset PC button, and you'll see two options. Pick the "Remove Everything" option to wipe everything clean.