The Main Reasons Why You Should Still Use Antivirus On Windows 11

Using a Windows 11 PC is a great experience, but what about protecting it from cybercriminals with bad intentions? Fortunately, your Windows 11 PC comes with Windows Security built in, and it does a solid job of keeping your system safe. It offers real-time virus protection and encryption that can keep you safe even on public Wi-Fi networks. Microsoft Defender's SmartScreen feature warns you about suspicious websites and downloads, while Windows Firewall helps block hackers and malware from sneaking in.

Altogether, these features offer more than enough protection for the average user. In fact, Microsoft Defender recently earned a perfect score of 6 out of 6 in AV-Test's 2025 evaluation. Even then, having a dedicated antivirus program is important, especially if your PC contains sensitive data that you can't afford to risk. While Windows Security offers the necessary protection, third-party antivirus programs like AVG, Avast, and Norton tend to be more proactive.

These programs provide comprehensive protection by continuously scanning your system for malware. They also work across all major web browsers, whereas Windows Security often reserves certain features for Microsoft Edge.