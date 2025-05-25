The Main Reasons Why You Should Still Use Antivirus On Windows 11
Using a Windows 11 PC is a great experience, but what about protecting it from cybercriminals with bad intentions? Fortunately, your Windows 11 PC comes with Windows Security built in, and it does a solid job of keeping your system safe. It offers real-time virus protection and encryption that can keep you safe even on public Wi-Fi networks. Microsoft Defender's SmartScreen feature warns you about suspicious websites and downloads, while Windows Firewall helps block hackers and malware from sneaking in.
Altogether, these features offer more than enough protection for the average user. In fact, Microsoft Defender recently earned a perfect score of 6 out of 6 in AV-Test's 2025 evaluation. Even then, having a dedicated antivirus program is important, especially if your PC contains sensitive data that you can't afford to risk. While Windows Security offers the necessary protection, third-party antivirus programs like AVG, Avast, and Norton tend to be more proactive.
These programs provide comprehensive protection by continuously scanning your system for malware. They also work across all major web browsers, whereas Windows Security often reserves certain features for Microsoft Edge.
Other benefits of using a third-party antivirus tool
There are plenty of good reasons to use an antivirus program on your Windows 11 PC beyond just the advanced threat protection. For one, Windows Security isn't the most user-friendly, especially for the average user. It also lacks several essential features that most antivirus programs offer, like the option to schedule scans. Plus, popular antivirus programs like Bitdefender, Norton, and McAfee often come bundled with extras like a VPN, so you don't have to pay for a separate service. Many also have a password manager, which can be useful if you're not already using one.
An antivirus program not only brings an additional layer of security to your Windows 11 PC but also gives you extra features that justify the cost. That said, all of these benefits are only applicable if you pick one of the top-rated antivirus programs that receives regular security updates.
Note that simply installing an antivirus program isn't enough to keep you fully protected. You still need to follow all the standard security practices like avoiding sketchy links, not opening attachments from unknown senders, and resisting the urge to disable antivirus programs to get around restrictions. Finally, you should keep both Windows and your browser updated so you're always covered by the latest security improvements.