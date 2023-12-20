How To Disable Microsoft Defender (And When You Might Want To)

Microsoft Defender (previously Windows Defender) has been a part of the Windows operating system since the early 2000s, with Microsoft improving and iterating on it up to the present — and presumably well beyond. The software acts as a sort of first-party virus protection program that's typically included and enabled by default with current Windows operating systems. Though it's been made available for other platforms as well.

This always-on process is meant to regularly check your computer for malware and viruses, including files you download or install, in an attempt to keep you a bit more secure. And since it's included as part of Windows you don't have to worry about paying for it or subscribing to anything — it just does its thing and you can leave it alone, for the most part.

While the term "always-on" likely conjures up images of other background processes impacting system performance, Microsoft Defender isn't typically a major contributor, even in older hardware. Though that can happen, it's not recommended to turn it off as it leaves your PC vulnerable, but it can be done. If you want to drop Microsoft Defender in favor of a different antivirus app, however, then you'll definitely want to turn it off so that it doesn't conflict or otherwise interfere with your preferred program.