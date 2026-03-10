3 Costco Finds That You'll Want Handy For Spring Cleaning

Spring is a time of renewal, as many people look forward to the greener grass that lies on the other side of winter's fence. It's also the season that people might start with the time-honored tradition of spring cleaning.

Spring cleaning goes deeper than the normal routine of dusting, vacuuming, and mopping that makes the home presentable to guests, although those tasks are included. A proper, deep spring cleaning involves cleaning windows, power washing privacy fences, siding, paved walking paths, and drives, and removing winter's grime from your vehicle.

Sometimes, spring cleaning generates a list of DIY home improvement projects you can try before calling a pro. The process of cleaning windows inside and out not only allows sunlit warmth to fill our homes and viewing spring flowers, it's a good time to inspect window glazing for any damage incurred over the winter. Pressure washing the privacy fence often reveals boards or hardware that require repair, replacement, or a fresh coat of sealer or paint. Cleaning concrete can reveal cracks that should be sealed before the damage can spread.

If you're already a Costco member, it's a good place to find spring cleaning supplies. If you're not already part of the club, it may be worth getting a Costco membership just for the savings on gas.