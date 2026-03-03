Why Samsung Removed The IR Blaster From Its Phones

Samsung has removed many features from its popular Android smartphones over the years. Long gone are the headphone jack, SD card slot, and removable batteries, all of which made Galaxy phones more versatile. But for some users, the biggest sting came when the Korean tech giant ditched the infrared remote, also known as an IR blaster. It allowed users to control their TV and other devices right from the phone.

The IR blaster remains a useful feature for some users, and though it was more common on Android phones at the time, it's still available on many smartphones today. Anything with an IR remote can be controlled right from the phone, meaning that the many different remotes for a complicated TV setup can be merged into a single device already in a user's pocket. If a hotel room is missing a remote, users can use their phone instead. Other appliances, from portable heaters to LED light strips, often include IR remotes, and they can be controlled from a phone with an IR blaster, too. There are also less scrupulous applications. Don't like what's playing on the TV at a gym or restaurant? You get the idea.

Why would Samsung choose to remove such a useful feature? According to the company, the IR blaster was an old feature that was replaced by newer improvements. That's an explanation the company has rolled out for other features it cuts, and while it might be true, it doesn't take the sting out of the removal if you happen to be one of the users who relied on the Samsung IR blaster day-to-day. So, here's what led Samsung to remove the feature, and why it probably won't come back again.