3 Things Your Ryobi Vacuum Can Do (Besides Cleaning)

Whether you own your space or shell out to a landlord every month, it's safe to assume that you take a certain amount of pride in keeping it tidy, even if doing so is often a bit of a hassle. It doesn't matter if you love or loathe cleaning your space; it's likely that a good vacuum cleaner is the primary tool with which the seemingly endless battle against the dust and dirt is waged on the home front.

It helps, of course, that vacuums are arguably more powerful and versatile than they have been at any point in time since their invention. They continue to evolve in ways that are sure to help make keeping your sacred space clean easier than ever, too, with some of the major vacuum manufacturers even offering robotic cleaners to those who just don't want to do the work on their own.

Among those major brands, power tool manufacturer Ryobi has become a regular fixture in the vacuum cleaner conversation, and currently offers an entire line of cordless devices in its distinctive green livery. Just FYI — those vacs are also powered by the Techtronic Industries-owned brand's One+ 18V lineup, meaning you can share their batteries with any other One+ tools you might already own. And yes, as with vacuums from many of the other majors, Ryobi's 18V cleaners can indeed be utilized for functions other than cleaning. Here are a few ways you may be able to use your Ryobi vacuum once you've finished cleaning house.