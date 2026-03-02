What's The Difference Between HDMI And Mini HDMI?

At face value, HDMI might seem like one of the simpler connection standards around, thanks to its prevalence in so many different devices and its longevity. But once you scratch the surface, there are actually a lot of variations to it out there. There are numerical and generational differences, usually denoted by numbers like the HMI 2.1 or 2.2. There are other ports, like HDMI ARC, which carry signals differently to their standard counterparts. And, in some cases, there are even slightly differently sized HDMIs, designed to fit different devices.

That's where the mini HDMI comes in. This type of cable is designed with tight spaces and smaller devices in mind, and its connector size is the main thing that sets it apart from standard HDMI cables. Mini HDMI connectors are around 10 x 2 millimeters, substantially smaller than the approximately 14 x 4 millimeter connector offered by standard HDMI.

The different connection sizes mean that standard and mini HDMI cables aren't entirely interchangeable. You'd need a device with the correctly sized port to be able to fit each cable into it. Or, alternatively, you could use an adapter if needed. Despite the two HDMIs' size difference, they both support the same high-definition audio-visual formats and resolutions. Any differences in resolution transmission or frame rate aren't associated with their size at all, and instead with other underlying differences, like which generation they belong to.