What's The Difference Between HDMI And Mini HDMI?
At face value, HDMI might seem like one of the simpler connection standards around, thanks to its prevalence in so many different devices and its longevity. But once you scratch the surface, there are actually a lot of variations to it out there. There are numerical and generational differences, usually denoted by numbers like the HMI 2.1 or 2.2. There are other ports, like HDMI ARC, which carry signals differently to their standard counterparts. And, in some cases, there are even slightly differently sized HDMIs, designed to fit different devices.
That's where the mini HDMI comes in. This type of cable is designed with tight spaces and smaller devices in mind, and its connector size is the main thing that sets it apart from standard HDMI cables. Mini HDMI connectors are around 10 x 2 millimeters, substantially smaller than the approximately 14 x 4 millimeter connector offered by standard HDMI.
The different connection sizes mean that standard and mini HDMI cables aren't entirely interchangeable. You'd need a device with the correctly sized port to be able to fit each cable into it. Or, alternatively, you could use an adapter if needed. Despite the two HDMIs' size difference, they both support the same high-definition audio-visual formats and resolutions. Any differences in resolution transmission or frame rate aren't associated with their size at all, and instead with other underlying differences, like which generation they belong to.
Comparing standard and mini HDMI connections
Standard and mini HDMI can generally both support the same resolution video and audio, so the main significant difference is their size. However, there are a handful of other technical differences between the two, mostly relating to their physical structure and build.
HDMI, which stands for High-Definition Multimedia Interface, transmits information via metal pins. Each type of HDMI, standard and mini alike, tends to contain 19 pins, but standard and mini HDMI having slightly different internal layouts. This isn't likely to change how you use them, though. One structural element that might impact how you use your HDMIs actually relates to how sturdy and reliable they are. Mini HDMI tends to be more fragile, and therefore, they can break more easily than equivalent standard HDMIs. So, you might want to avoid handling mini HDMI too roughly or disconnecting it too frequently if possible.
Another core difference between standard and mini HDMI isn't so much about the connector or cable itself, so much as it's about the type of device you're likely to find the connection on. Standard HDMI ports are available on most audio-visual devices now, from TVs and monitors to games consoles and media players. Meanwhile, you're more likely to find mini HDMI connections on small and handheld devices, like cameras or select models of Raspberry Pi — basically, anywhere where size and space are a concern.
What is micro HDMI, and how does it compare to other types of HDMI?
Standard and mini aren't the only types of HDMI out there. Micro HDMI, or Type-D is an even smaller connection standard. The naming convention follows on from standard HDMI being referred to as Type-A, and mini HDMI being Type-C. Micro HDMI truly lives up to its title, with a small size of approximately 6 x 3 millimeters. It's designed for even smaller devices than mini HDMI, like smartphones or tablets.
Much like the difference between standard and mini HDMI, micro HDMI is basically just a smaller version of the same offering. It can still handle high-resolution visuals, going all the way up to 4K under the right circumstances, and it also offers 19-pins internally, just with a different layout to Type-A and Type-C. By and large, its capabilities are the same as other types of HDMI.
Generally speaking, you aren't likely to see micro HDMI connections often, unless you're in the market for one of the best action cameras. These small, super-portable cameras are designed for you to take anywhere — think GoPros or Insta360 cameras. To make sure that they're as portable as possible, these devices tend to be handheld and very compact, and that makes them great candidates for micro HDMI connections. Besides action cameras, you can also sometimes see Type-D HDMI connections on smartphones, in place of USB-C outputs.