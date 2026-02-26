US Air Force Rolls Out Fresh New Look For Jets Carrying Government VIPs

The planes that ferry around the Vice President, the Secretary of State, and other top government officials are finally starting to get their new look. On February 17, an aviation spotter caught a C-32A, the military version of a Boeing 757, flying out of Greenville, Texas — and it was wearing a brand new red, white, and dark blue paint. Not long after, those photos started circulating on social media. The following day, the Air Force confirmed that this is now the "official paint scheme for Executive Airlift." A spokesperson for the Air Force also confirmed to The War Zone that four C-32s are set to get the treatment during their regularly scheduled maintenance.

The new look features white on top, dark blue on the bottom, with red and gold stripes running along the middle. There's also a waving American flag on the tail now, which replaces that static flag design from before. It's a dramatic departure and replaces a lot of Air Force One's paint scheme history. After all, those C-32s have worn the same light blue and white livery for decades now. It traces all the way back to the Kennedy administration, when First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy worked with the legendary industrial designer Raymond Loewy to create it.

The same look will also appear on the two future VC-25B Air Force One jets and a 747-8i that Qatar gifted to the United States last year. That one is being converted into a temporary Air Force One stand-in expected to fly this summer. Meanwhile, the actual VC-25Bs themselves won't arrive until mid-2028. Those planes have been a headache for Boeing, with the project running more than $2 billion over its original budget.