Boeing's Long-Delayed Air Force One Jets Have A New Delivery Date

The Boeing VC-25 program, also known as Air Force One, has been plagued with delays and issues regarding the newest aircraft delivery. Initially, this delay prompted the Trump administration to look elsewhere for executive planes, opting for a gift Boeing 747-800 from Qatar. That plane is currently being fit for the task of transporting the president and dignitaries securely and comfortably. The current VC-25A may look like a Boeing 747 with patriotic livery, but it is quite different than the plane it shares its bones with.

According to a report from Reuters, the initial $3.9 billion contract was originally signed in 2018 for Boeing to provide two new jets to serve as Air Force One. Boeing now expects the planes to be finished and delivered in 2028, nearly bypassing the entire presidential administration the planes were built for. Boeing's aircraft production has run into problems in the past few years, and the company is recovering from massive production and quality control issues involving its 737 planes.