Where Is Boeing Building The Next Air Force One?

Boeing has been serving Presidents since the days of Roosevelt, and that's still true to this day, with a duo of Boeing 747-200 models currently fulfilling the role of Air Force One. Specifically, Air Force One carries the model code VC-25A, and is specially configured for the role, so different from other 747-200 models which may be in use elsewhere.

Having done the rounds now since 1991, the time has come for the two VC-25A models to be replaced; a job which once again has been handed to Boeing. The next Air Force One will be a 747-8, and it shall carry the designation of VC-25B. Once again, two shall be constructed, and the construction of these two Boeing 747-8 models is to be carried out at Boeing's Global Support Services facility, in Kelly Field annex, San Antonio, Texas.

The site where these two new aircrafts will be maintained though is still under construction, specifically at the Andrews Air Force Base. A new site is deemed necessary as the new VC-26B jets are significantly larger than the outgoing models, sporting a 225-foot wingspan, to the VC-25A's 196 feet. The all-new two-bay hangar will measure up at 660 feet in length, 575 feet in width, and 115 feet in height, boasting a total capacity of 366,000 square-foot.